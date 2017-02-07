Fentanyl dealer gets four years in prison

RUTLAND — A local man with a previous cocaine-dealing conviction has been sentenced to four years in prison for distributing the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
When he was arrested in May, Donald Perkins, 29, was on federal supervised release for a previous conviction of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. He served five years for that offense.
Last spring Perkins was charged with selling 88 grams of fentanyl in the Rutland area. The crime carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Perkins said he thought he was selling heroin, not fentanyl.
Fentanyl is considered significantly more dangerous than heroin and has been linked to numerous deaths in Vermont and across the country. Between 2010 and 2015 Vermont saw a sharp spike in the number of drug overdose deaths caused by fentanyl. Sentencing guidelines for distribution of fentanyl are stricter than for heroin.
Perkins was sentenced by U.S. District Judge J. Garvan Murtha. After his prison term, Perkins will be on three years of supervised release.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
