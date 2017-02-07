 

Barre Town rejects Act 46 merger

Feb. 7, 2017, 12:37 am by Leave a Comment

Barre Town said no to an Act 46 merger with Barre City last week in a second round of voting.

Last week, Barre Town voters overwhelming rejected a merger proposal that would have combined school boards from two elementary-middle schools with Spaulding High School and a regional career and technical center. The plan, approved of by the State Board of Education, would have merged the school boards of the Barre Town and Barre City districts.

Barrey Town residents voted 1,159 to 482 against the merger. The revote required a two-thirds majority to pass. In November, the vote was 2,108 to 1,611.

The two communities have roughly the same population size. Barre City is less affluent than Barre Town.

Filed Under: Education, Vermont News Briefs Tagged With: ,
Tiffany Danitz Pache

Tiffany Danitz Pache is VTDigger's education reporter. Read more

Email: tpache@vtdigger.org

Follow Tiffany Danitz on Twitter @tpache

Latest stories by Tiffany Danitz

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Barre Town rejects Act 46 merger"