Barre Town rejects Act 46 merger

Barre Town said no to an Act 46 merger with Barre City last week in a second round of voting.

Last week, Barre Town voters overwhelming rejected a merger proposal that would have combined school boards from two elementary-middle schools with Spaulding High School and a regional career and technical center. The plan, approved of by the State Board of Education, would have merged the school boards of the Barre Town and Barre City districts.

Barrey Town residents voted 1,159 to 482 against the merger. The revote required a two-thirds majority to pass. In November, the vote was 2,108 to 1,611.

The two communities have roughly the same population size. Barre City is less affluent than Barre Town.