Jessica Rubin: Resisting the Vermont Gas pipeline

Editor’s note: This commentary is by Jessica Rubin, of Burlington, who is a naturalist, ecological educator, mentor, wilderness guide and Earth restorationist. She is an active member of the Burlington node of 350Vt.org.During Earth’s sixth mass extinction, the U.S. government plans to expand fossil fuel infrastructure despite evidence that combustion facilitates climate change. At a time when organizations founded to protect the environment from industry, such as the EPA, are threatened by media blockouts, we in Vermont can resist destructive patterns and instead support resiliency through listening, creatively collaborating and realigning.
We have a long way to go to repair damage on this land from First Nation genocide, slowed abolishment of slavery, eugenics, to today’s current racist statutes for state sovereignty. While we work on this critical remediation, we also must actively resist the continued ecological community exploitation. Now here is an opportunity to be leaders in resisting fossil fuel dependency while stretching into regeneration.
Vermont Gas’ effort to inject a pipeline opposes Vermont’s energy plan to be 90 percent renewable by 2050, violates safety protocols, skirts ecological regulations, and sets dangerous precedent.
Instead of being a fossil fuel corridor, we can be a solution generating corridor, protecting habitat for those kin who need it to live, while in curbing our comfort zones we can demonstrate ancient and modern ways to harmoniously participate in Earth’s life support cycles.
Horizontal drilling allows Vermont Gas to avoid a wetland permit, penetrate fragile habitat for threatened species such as the golden winged warbler (Vermivora chrysoptera) and pale leaf sunflower (Helianthus strumosus L.), put valve stations in standing water, and lay pipes under transmission wires whose electrical interference facilitate deterioration.
How does this help us decrease and adjust to smaller scale energy use? Who will support our offspring in the ecological damage abyss?
Besides continuing our game-over fossil fuel addiction there is lack of accountability. Even when data has been collected and violations diligently identified with corresponding documentation, there is no agency effectively curbing the fossil fuel industry.
This gas will not heat your home but serve large users such as Middlebury hospital until linking with a national pipeline grid. Completion and operation of this pipeline sets precedent for easy approval and construction of phase 3 from Middlebury to Rutland, allowing Gaz Metro, which own Vermont Gas, to use it as a conduit for its Canadian customers. Instead of being a fossil fuel corridor, we can be a solution generating corridor, protecting habitat for those kin who need it to live, while in curbing our comfort zones we can demonstrate ancient and modern ways to harmoniously participate in Earth’s life support cycles.
Let’s stop this fossil fuel infrastructure expansion madness now! Calling all who: participated in the Women’s March who resist fascist oligarchy, want to prevent habitat loss, can risk comfort for life beyond us, to join us in the Week of Action, Feb. 4-11. Plan an action with friends at Geprags Park or anywhere relevant. And join groups already planning actions. To plug in and for help with coordination logistics, contact WeekOfActionVT@gmail.com.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.