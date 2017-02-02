Police: Rutland drug sweep highlights in-state roots of crisis

Capt. John Merrigan, commander of special investigations with the Vermont State Police, said the quantity of opiates flooding into the state every year is overwhelming and unprecedented. “The amount of heroin that’s available in Vermont is staggering,” he said. “There’s more here today than there was six months ago, and there’s going to be more in six months than there is today.”However, Merrigan said there’s a perception in Vermont that the opiate crisis is a product of drug dealers bringing in heroin from out of state. He said the real problem lies within.
“We’re a consumer state,” said Merrigan. “So Vermonters have placed the blame on that out of state or that large dealer responsible for bringing it in. That’s not the story. We are the story.”
Merrigan said the operations in Bennington and Rutland counties were in fact relatively small and that the task force would continue to focus on second-tier distributors, who are drug users who sell to make a living. “They’re not holding down a job,” said Merrigan. “Their job is to sell heroin.”Merrigan said law enforcement action was not the only solution and that the state should continue to emphasize treatment and prevention. He said the police are typically good at dealing with criminal issues, not solving social problems. The opiate crisis, he said, is a social problem.
In the past Merrigan has worked with Capt. Scott Tucker, executive director of Project Vision, Rutland’s community policing initiative that is widely credited with driving down drug-related crime in the city. The program has been cited by Gov. Phil Scott and has received nationwide attention as a model for addressing the opiate scourge.Merrigan said Project Vision has had some real successes in bringing together law enforcement, social service organizations and the medical community. However, he said more needs to be done to open up lines of communication between the various entities working on the problem.
Rutland, he said, is no worse off than any other part of the state. “You can’t go to a community that’s not affected by this in Vermont. Not anymore,” he said.
In the Rutland sweep police arrested the following people, all from Rutland except as noted:Sandra Shappy, 55, is accused of one count of sale of crack cocaine. She is to be arraigned March 27.
Jeffrey Haynes, 34, is accused of one count of sale of heroin. He is to be arraigned March 27.
Kristi Bertrand, 23, is accused of one count of sale of heroin. Her arraignment is set for Feb. 27.
Jean Gaboriau, 49, faces one count of sale of heroin. He is to be arraigned Feb. 27.
Amanda Hathaway, 29, is accused of two counts of sale of heroin. She is to be arraigned March 20.
Gina Morrill, 50, faces two counts of sale of heroin. Her arraignment is set for Feb. 27.
Janelle Carter, 31, of Castleton, is accused of three counts of sale of heroin. She is to be arraigned March 27.
Christopher Nadeau, 27, faces three counts of sale of heroin, plus violating the conditions of his release. His arraignment date is March 27.
Robert Grady, 35, is accused of one count each of sale of heroin and sale of crack cocaine, plus violating the conditions of his release. He is to be arraigned March 27.
George Higgins, 32, faces two counts of selling crack cocaine. His arraignment date is March 27.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.