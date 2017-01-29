 

Vermont author Howard Frank Mosher dies at age 74

Jan. 29, 2017, 7:28 pm
Howard Frank Mosher

Vermont author Howard Frank Mosher, who revealed he had cancer just last week, died Sunday. Provided photo

Vermont writer Howard Frank Mosher, author of such classic Northeast Kingdom novels as “Where the Rivers Flow North” and “A Stranger in the Kingdom,” died of cancer Sunday at age 74.

“The light and love of my life, my precious Howard, is now at peace,” Phillis Mosher, his wife of 52 years, reported on Facebook.

The novelist revealed his health problems to friends and neighbors just last week.

“In early December I thought I had an upper respiratory bug that has been going around,” he shared on social media Jan. 22. “Well, it didn’t seem to respond to antibiotics, so I had a chest X-ray and a CAT scan that found cancer.”

Specifically, in his lungs and “lots of other places.”

“I learned that what I have is a very aggressive and all but untreatable form of cancer that was apparently induced by the radiation treatments I had for prostate cancer nine years ago,” he wrote. “I have gone from feeling pretty good to being in hospice care.”

Mosher, who died at home, had recently received news that St. Martin’s Press was set to publish his 14th book, “Points North,” and that Burlington City Arts had awarded him the $10,000 Herb Lockwood Prize for “having a beneficent influence on the Vermont community.”

“He couldn’t speak, but he was cognizant right up to the end,” said Dede Cummings, founder of the Brattleboro-based Green Writers Press. “It was very peaceful, with his family there.”

Mosher is the third Northeast Kingdom writer to succumb to incurable illness in the last six months. In September, Mosher’s former student, poet Leland Kinsey, died of lymphoma at age 66. Eleven days later, fellow poet and playwright David Budbill died of progressive supranuclear palsy at age 76.

Mosher, born in the Catskill Mountains in 1942, had lived in Vermont since 1964 and seen four of his novels — “Disappearances” and “Northern Borders” in addition to the two already mentioned — made into feature films by Barnet director Jay Craven.

“Well, the best laid plans, as they say,” the author wrote a week ago on Facebook. “Our kids and grandkids have been with us, and I’m comfortable. I’m also grateful for all my bookseller friends, writer friends, reader friends and friends in general who have been so supportive of me and my work over these many years.”

His wife echoed his appreciation Sunday: “I cannot thank everyone enough for all the heartfelt support over these past few weeks.”

(Editor’s note: A longer obituary will be posted later.)

