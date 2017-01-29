Scott rebuffs Trump executive order on immigration

He reiterated that stance on Sunday in a statement. To drive the message home, Scott will talk to business leaders in Rutland on Monday about the Syrian refugee crisis.
“As I’ve said many times, I came from Barre which has a rich ethnic history, and I think immigration is part of the path forward for us,” Scott said. “In Vermont, [immigration] would be extremely helpful for our economy, and this pushes us in the wrong direction.”
“I made a commitment to protect all Vermonters, and I believe we have a moral obligation to do so,” Scott said.
Scott has directed his general counsel and Tom Anderson, the commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, to review the executive orders “to see what situation that puts us in.”
Burlington and other cities in Vermont are weighing whether to provide sanctuary to undocumented immigrants.
Trump’s executive order bars so-called sanctuary cities from receiving federal funds.
About a third of Vermont’s budget is federally funded. If the state were to become a sanctuary for immigrants and refused to comply with national enforcement actions requiring the deportation of undocumented immigrants, the Trump administration could block or reduce funding to Vermont. It’s unclear whether the order would apply only to funding relevant to federal immigration efforts or would be extended to other federally funded state programs.
Scott demurred when asked if Vermont could become a sanctuary state.
“To be perfectly honest, I’m not sure. We rely an incredible amount on federal funds about half of our budget is based on federal money,” Scott said. “We want to make sure we protect our resources. We have look at the ramifications of being a sanctuary state and what that really means.”
Over the weekend, there were two protests in Vermont, one in Rutland and in Burlington, in response to Trump’s immigration orders.
In Rutland, 25 Syrian refugee families were slated to be resettled. Only two families, who spent months in camps, were accepted into the United States before Trump issued his executive order.
People were detained at several airports on Saturday.
The American Civil Liberties Union filed a temporary injunction to stop the detention and deportation of Muslims at several airports. A federal judge ruled that the detentions were unconstitutional.
The Vermont chapter of the ACLU urges members of the public to immediately report, by email, [email protected], any problems at the Vermont Ports of Entry.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.