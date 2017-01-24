UPDATED: Scott level funds state budget, education spending

Gov. Phil Scott made good on his promise to level fund the state’s budget and education spending in his first budget address to lawmakers on Tuesday.

In a press briefing held an hour before Scott gave his much-anticipated budget address, his administration laid out a plan for extensive education financing reforms that will shift millions of dollars from the K-12 education system to pay for pre-K and higher education programs.

The plan mandates level funding at the local level and requires all school districts to vote on budgets on the same day — Tuesday, May 23. Typically, school districts vote on budgets as part of Town Meeting Day, the first Tuesday in March.

Susanne Young, the secretary of the Agency of Administration, said the new date for school budget votes will give school boards time to find ways to keep budget growth at zero. Districts that are struggling to make cuts in fiscal year 2018 can put a 5 percent assessment on the local Grand List to cover costs, she said. In 2019, district budgets will be tied to student population growth rates. Schools that are seeing a decline in enrollments would be required to reduce budgets accordingly.

The Scott administration did not analyze the impact of the budget proposal on local schools, Young said, and would not be prescriptive about school boards should find savings.

When asked if small schools could close as a result of the level funding mandate, Young said some schools “very well may close.”

The Vermont-NEA, the state’s largest teachers union, said the governor’s proposals will harm public schools forcing them to lay off hundreds of educators, cut the pay of those who stay and close schools.

Martha Allen, president of the VT-NEA, said, “By freezing property tax rates, capping school budgets, firing hundreds of educators and seeking $15 million in pay cuts from educators, the governor will not achieve what we want: a top notch education for our children.”

School boards will also be required to negotiate a 20 percent health care premium cost share with teachers. Young says this change will save the state $15 million annually.

In his address, Scott said the new mandate will “establish parity” between teachers and their counterparts in state government and the private sector.

“I’m not asking anything school districts for anything more than what I’ve asked form state government,” Scott said. “We will be tightening our belts in Montpelier and rethinking every program and service at every level.”

Young said the changes will keep property taxes from going up in fiscal year 2018 and “put a pause on budgets.”

“The state is level funding its budget, and we are asking towns to do what the state is doing,” Young said.

Geo Honigford, the president of the Vermont School Boards Association, strongly objected to changing the rules for budgeting so late in the game and said it was a slight against the hard work and many hours boards have put into this year’s budgets.

“If the governor wanted boards to level-fund budgets, he should have made that a central piece of his election campaign,” Honigford said. Bringing this proposal forward after most boards have completed the difficult task of budgeting shows disregard for the elected officials overseeing Vermont’s public school system.”

The state currently spends $1.6 billion on K-12 education. Scott says property taxes have continued to increase while student enrollments have declined by more than 25,000 students over the past 15 years. Lowering property tax rates was a promise he made to voters during his election campaign.

Scott begged lawmakers in the House and Senate, the majority of whom are Democrats, to be courageous and resist the urge to block his reforms. “Vermonters asked us to put the state on a more sustainable path and this is one of them,” he said.

Scott said the state needs to align spending with the number of students in Vermont schools. “Remember: Vermonters need this,” he said. Please don’t instinctively lock up with resistance to change. I promised to make the difficult choices to put Vermont on a more sustainable path. And this is one of them.”

“If we don’t, we will have to settle for higher taxes and fewer educational options,” Scott said. “And I refuse to settle for either.”

“Believe me when I say I know these are incredibly strong measures,” Scott said. “But over the last 20 years, student counts have continuously dropped. Costs have continued to rise faster than our ability to pay. And property taxes have become one of the biggest contributors to our crisis of affordability.”

The governor has not proposed any additional fees or taxes.

The Scott administration eliminates a $75 million General Fund budget gap by moving the $35 million annual teachers retirement obligation to the Education Fund.

The remaining $40 million General Fund shortfall is made up by cuts in human services expenditures and savings in the Medicaid program. Scott proposes to close the Windsor prison. Part of the reduction comes from vacancy savings in the Agency of Human Services. Vermonters who don’t receive a health care subsidy will be allowed to buy insurance directly from carriers. And hospitals will get a lower reimbursement for charity care.

A large chunk of savings from K-12 education — $9.6 million — will be used to expand early childhood education programs for low-income families and improve childcare programs.

A total of $6.5 million will go to higher education. Scott proposes to increase base appropriations to the Vermont State Colleges by $4 million and the state contribution to the University of Vermont budget by $1 million. The money at UVM is to be used to support low- and middle-income students. The Vermont Student Assistance Corporation would also get $1 million for a need-based grant program for workforce training. In addition, $500,000 would be set aside for military scholarships.

In fiscal year 2019, Scott proposes a new education funding formula for K-12 based on school population levels. The Population Adjusted School Spending or PASS will shift 1 percent of Education Fund dollars, or $16 million, to early childhood education programs. Under the plan, schools would be required to tie their budgets to student enrollments. Schools that see an increase in students can increase spending proportionally. Schools that see a decline will face cuts.