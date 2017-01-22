Hundreds gather in Montpelier for right-to-life rally

Carrying placards stating “LIFE” and banners, participants marched down Main Street and State Street, concluding at the Statehouse.
Organizers said the crowd numbered about 350, a figure on par with previous years.
The Rally for Life commemorates the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in 1973 that legalized abortion, Roe v. Wade. The event is organized by the Vermont Right to Life Committee.
After marching through town, hundreds gathered in the Vermont House Chamber for a program that included Vermonter Amy Cochran and women from Pennsylvania and Colorado talking about their experiences with abortion earlier in life.
Before leading a prayer, Bishop Christopher Coyne, of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, commented that by “accident of the calendar” the annual rally fell on the same day as the Women’s March in the afternoon.
He advised participants in the Rally for Life to take “a wide berth” when passing the other demonstrators and to avoid conflict.
Aside from their stances on abortion, Coyne said, the two gatherings “have so much in common.”
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.