Women’s march overwhelms Montpelier

The Montpelier Police Department estimated between 15,000 and 20,000 people participated in the demonstration, which was believed to be the largest ever in Montpelier.
The massive convergence in the state capital caused traffic to back up for miles, shutting down three exits on Interstate 89.
Many donned pink knitted hats and carried signs protesting against Pres. Donald Trump and calling for protection of rights of women, minorities and more.
The demonstration was held in coordination with the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and hundreds of other events around the country and world.
Former Gov. Madeleine Kunin, Rep. Kiah Morris, D-Bennington, and representatives from groups including Black Lives Matter and Migrant Justice all participated.
The crowd erupted when Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made a surprise appearance.
