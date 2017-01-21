 

Women’s march overwhelms Montpelier

Jan. 21, 2017, 4:22 pm by Leave a Comment
Thousands rallied in Montpelier for the march, held in concert with hundreds of other events around the country. Photo by Emily Greenberg/VTDigger

Thousands rallied in Montpelier Saturday afternoon for a women’s march on the steps of the Statehouse.

The Montpelier Police Department estimated between 15,000 and 20,000 people participated in the demonstration, which was believed to be the largest ever in Montpelier.

The massive convergence in the state capital caused traffic to back up for miles, shutting down three exits on Interstate 89.

Many donned pink knitted hats and carried signs protesting against Pres. Donald Trump and calling for protection of rights of women, minorities and more.

The demonstration was held in coordination with the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and hundreds of other events around the country and world.

Former Gov. Madeleine Kunin, Rep. Kiah Morris, D-Bennington, and representatives from groups including Black Lives Matter and Migrant Justice all participated.

The crowd erupted when Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made a surprise appearance.

Women's March

Nicole Nelson, of the band Dwight and Nicole, performs at the Women’s March in Montpelier. Photo by Emily Greenberg/VTDigger

