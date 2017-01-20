Prison Hostage situation resolved without injury

Officials say a hostage situation at a Vermont prison was resolved without injury Thursday evening.

Matthew Hinton, an inmate at Northwest State Correctional Facility, allegedly used a three-foot-long broken section of a broom handle to take another prisoner hostage. Hinton demanded cigarettes for himself and others in the unit of the Swanton prison, as well as a trip to the hospital.

According to a news release, a team of Department of Corrections employees trained in hostage negotiations immediately began engaging with Hinton. After three hours of talks, a DOC tactical team entered the unit and “successfully” took both Hinton and the hostage into custody.

There were no injuries reported, according to a statement from the Agency of Human Services.

Hinton is incarcerated on several convictions, including burglary, forgery, grand larceny and simple assault. His minimum sentence passed in 2014 and his maximum would run to 2027. He is also being held on a federal detainer for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Vermont State Police are conducting an investigation into the incident and will decide if charges will be brought against Hinton.

State Police Det. Lt. Lance Burnham said that police have viewed some video of the incident but are waiting to receive more footage from the facility.

The other inmate, who has not been identified, will be interviewed by police to “figure out what his involvement was, if any,” Burnham said.

Dean Mudgett, of the AHS, said that the reason for Hinton’s demand for a trip to the hospital “has yet to be determined.” He refused comment about whether any medical needs have been treated, citing patient confidentiality laws.

Human Services Secretary Al Gobeille thanked the staff facility and DOC staff for “resolving this situation with a high level of professionalism.”