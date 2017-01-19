State librarian won’t be reappointed

State Librarian Martha Reid said she will be leaving her post after a little more than eight years in office following word from Gov. Phil Scott that she will not be reappointed.

Reid, known to many as “Marty,” has served as the head of the Vermont Department of Libraries since 2008 when Gov. James Douglas, a Republican, named her to the position, replacing retiring state librarian Sybil McShane. Reid was reappointed state librarian by Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin, and remained in the position through his six years in office.

“It’s a great job,” Reid said Wednesday, adding she’s going to miss the work and the “terrific staff” that make up the department.

Reid applied for the job following the election of Scott in November, but received notice the new governor would not be reappointing her.

The state librarian, who serves as the head of the department, is the equivalent of a commissioner in state government. That means, like agency secretaries, the position is subject to appointment by the governor.

“I assume he is looking for his appointees to fulfill the mission he has in store and the kind of agenda that he has,” she said.

Scott has not yet appointed a new state librarian. Rebecca Kelley, Scott’s spokesperson, said she expected the governor to fill the post.

Reid, 66, is a South Burlington resident. Prior to becoming state librarian, Reid served as the library director at Burnham Memorial Library in Colchester.

She said she’s still working and doesn’t know how long she will remain in the position, adding, ““I’m trying to leave in a way that will allow the department to function at a top level.”

She also said she has no immediate plans after leaving state government.

The Vermont Department of Libraries has 19 employees and a budget of $3.4 million. Most employees work out of the Vermont State Library next to the Statehouse in Montpelier. A smaller staff is at the Midstate Library Service Center in Berlin.

The state library, Reid said, houses several collections, including historical Vermont newspapers on microfilm dating back to the 18th century.

“We continue to microfilm today,” Reid said. “That’s the only place in the world that you can find that complete collection of Vermont newspapers.”

The Department of Libraries does not have jurisdiction over the 183 public libraries around Vermont, Reid said, but the department is a resource for local libraries, providing support, guidance and training.

The department also works to secure grants, at the federal level and from private organizations, to assist public libraries.

During her tenure, Reid said, there have been significant upgrades to technology at public libraries around the state and improvements to inter-library loan programs.

Library officials around Vermont described Reid as a strong advocate for public libraries who had to also cope with budget cutbacks in a time of lean state budgets.

Abby Noland, director of the Rutland Free Library, said Reid obtained grants to improve services. “I’m very sorry she is not being reappointed,” Noland added.

Deborah Granquist of Weston, vice chair of the State Board of Libraries, described Reid as hardworking, professional, efficient and always prepared.

“She’s a greatly wonderful, warm, kind person,” added Granquist, who sits on the five-member board that serves in an advisory role to the state librarian.

Granquist said Reid played a leading role in the Department of Libraries becoming a partner in the effort to bring high-speed broadband to libraries in Vermont, including ones located in the more rural parts of the state.

In addition, Granquist said, Reid has been “very sensitive” to the need for libraries to stay relevant in the fast-moving the digital age. “She’s been a voice for helping libraries to figure that out,” Granquist said.

Reid also had to struggle with budget cuts that led to personnel cuts and reduction of some services. For example, in fiscal year 2016, the state Department of Libraries had more than $400,000 cut in state general funds. That prompted the department to reduce hours and phase out the Law Library, which was often used by Vermont inmates to do research on their cases.

“She has done a really, really good job in a tough atmosphere,” Granquist said.

Amy Howlett, director of the Springfield Town Library, credited Reid with helping to create a delivery system to move books from library to library, providing significant savings.

“I thought her impact was huge,” Howlett added. “Marty is an eloquent defender of the importance of public libraries and the role they serve in today’s world.”