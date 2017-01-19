Deputy to become Chittenden County state’s attorney

Gov. Phil Scott has announced the appointment of a new top prosecutor for Chittenden County.

Sarah George, a deputy state’s attorney since 2011, will take over for TJ Donovan, who was elected Vermont attorney general in November. Donovan was first elected Chittenden County state’s attorney in 2006 and re-elected in 2010 and 2014. The term expires in 2018.

George was selected from three candidates. The other two were Bram Kranichfeld, who is also a deputy state’s attorney in the county, and private attorney Ted Kenney.

“It is an honor to appoint Ms. George to this role, as she has demonstrated a commitment to justice and public service throughout her entire career,” Scott said in a statement. “She is a strong, decisive prosecutor who came highly recommended from many respected community voices and colleagues. I am confident she will serve the people of Chittenden County well.”

George has prosecuted thousands of cases, including aggravated assault, domestic violence, attempted murder and murder. She has been a leader in seeking justice for victims of domestic violence, serving as lead prosecutor for domestic violence cases in Chittenden County for more than two years. She also served as a domestic violence investigator for the state’s attorney’s office in 2010.

“I’m very proud to accept this appointment,” George said in the statement from Scott’s office. “I view the position of state’s attorney to be a nonpartisan role, best filled by someone with a strong moral compass. That is how I will approach this position, as I work to speak for – and fight on behalf of – victims and the community.”

Prior to her role at the state’s attorney’s office, George clerked at the Chittenden County public defender’s office and the state’s attorney’s office. She earned her law degree from Vermont Law School and has a master’s in forensic psychology from Castleton and a bachelor’s in psychology from the University of Connecticut.

The three candidates were recommended by the Chittenden County Democratic Committee to replace Donovan, a Democrat.