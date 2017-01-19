Deputy to become Chittenden County state’s attorney

Sarah George, a deputy state’s attorney since 2011, will take over for TJ Donovan, who was elected Vermont attorney general in November. Donovan was first elected Chittenden County state’s attorney in 2006 and re-elected in 2010 and 2014. The term expires in 2018.
George was selected from three candidates. The other two were Bram Kranichfeld, who is also a deputy state’s attorney in the county, and private attorney Ted Kenney.“It is an honor to appoint Ms. George to this role, as she has demonstrated a commitment to justice and public service throughout her entire career,” Scott said in a statement. “She is a strong, decisive prosecutor who came highly recommended from many respected community voices and colleagues. I am confident she will serve the people of Chittenden County well.”
George has prosecuted thousands of cases, including aggravated assault, domestic violence, attempted murder and murder. She has been a leader in seeking justice for victims of domestic violence, serving as lead prosecutor for domestic violence cases in Chittenden County for more than two years. She also served as a domestic violence investigator for the state’s attorney’s office in 2010.
“I’m very proud to accept this appointment,” George said in the statement from Scott’s office. “I view the position of state’s attorney to be a nonpartisan role, best filled by someone with a strong moral compass. That is how I will approach this position, as I work to speak for – and fight on behalf of – victims and the community.”
Prior to her role at the state’s attorney’s office, George clerked at the Chittenden County public defender’s office and the state’s attorney’s office. She earned her law degree from Vermont Law School and has a master’s in forensic psychology from Castleton and a bachelor’s in psychology from the University of Connecticut.
The three candidates were recommended by the Chittenden County Democratic Committee to replace Donovan, a Democrat.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.