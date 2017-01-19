Caleb Magoon & Noah Noyes: Education is missing piece to fighting opiate abuse

Editor’s note: This commentary is by Caleb Magoon and Noah Noyes. Magoon is a small business owner and community leader. Noyes is a lifelong educator working in education administration.For the last several years the state of Vermont has spent a great deal of time, money and energy attempting to turn the tide of opiate abuse in Vermont. The best efforts of state officials have yet to yield significant impact, barely rising beyond the level of triage as the opiate scourge marches on. Nonetheless, there is one angle of attack that has not yet been fully explored: education.
There seems to be little disagreement that the problem of opiate use must be confronted on many fronts — by law enforcement, by the courts, by treatment providers and by prescribers. While most of these have been addressed on some level, education has largely been missing from the solution.
We hear again and again that drug dealers come to Vermont because the demand here is strong and they can make money. We can treat people suffering from addiction and we can prosecute suppliers, but we must also work to stem the demand for drugs. Taking a serious look at how we educate the young and vulnerable people in our society about the dangers and consequences of even casual use must be a critical component of addressing the opiate crisis.
Data is thin on the exact costs of each addict to taxpayers, but based on the evidence we have, we know the cost high. Most addicts eventually draw on some part of the state social services system, with taxpayers footing the bill for ambulance calls, health care, treatment and job training. Many end up in the criminal justice system where taxpayers cover the cost of police interactions, defense, prosecution and ultimately, any time spent in prison. When addictions affect a parent’s ability to care for his or her children, taxpayers foot the bill for social workers, foster care, child care and education.
Let’s get teams of prosecutors, cops, doctors, recovery professionals and recovering addicts into every high school in Vermont.
Given what we can fairly assume are significant average costs for one addict to the taxpayer, preventing the creation of even a single addict in each school in Vermont will more than pay for a preventative education program. According to a 2003 study cited by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, implementing a nationwide school-based drug education policy could save an estimated $18 for every $1 spent. While this data is admittedly a bit outdated, the considerable growth of the opiate crisis since 2003 would suggest that the savings yielded by prevention could be even greater today.
Unfortunately, our kids aren’t learning nearly enough about the serious dangers and horrific consequences of drug use. Despite the scope of the problem much of the drug crisis has been largely hidden from public view. In the absence of good information, the void is filled with peer pressure and assumptions such as “just one try can’t hurt.” The kids on the margins always suffer the most when lacking support and information from the one constant in their often-chaotic lives: school.
Our generation grew up with the DARE program. While there has much argument over the effectiveness of the program, we at the very least learned a few lessons that would improve future drug prevention programs: Few young people are going to listen to (and be influenced by) a police officer and much more time must be spent actually explaining the horrible consequences of drug use.
Everyone has heard a story detailing the ills of drug abuse. Many of us know someone who has shared their experience of trying something, getting hooked, running through their money, resorting to crime and more to get a fix. Learning from another’s lessons can be one of the most powerful forms of deterrence.
Sadly, we now have an expansive catalog of former user testimonials, horrific photos, videos and other terrible examples of the consequences of drug use. We also have social service workers who can speak to kids on their level about drug use. We already have the tools to teach kids what they need to know to avoid bad choices.
Let’s get teams of prosecutors, cops, doctors, recovery professionals and recovering addicts into every high school in Vermont. Let’s have open conversations about the realities facing our society. Let’s fully and candidly answer student and family questions about prescription drugs and heroin. Most of all, let’s not leave any obvious and important solutions to this big problem on the table.
Vermont rightfully mandates health education under Title 16. Let’s ensure that the standard health curriculum also addresses the dangers and realities of opiate addiction in Vermont. Our kids are counting on us.
