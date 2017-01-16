Scott to announce government restructuring plan

Gov. Phil Scott will consolidate three areas of state government, according to a memo issued on Jan. 13.

The Scott administration will merge the departments of liquor and lottery, restructure IT programs and create a new agency of commerce, workforce and community development.

The governor will sign executive orders on Tuesday detailing the changes, which are part of a push to modernize state government.

In the memo, Suzanne Young, the secretary of the Agency of Administration, says the realignment of programmatic services will “help state government to better meet the strategic goals and outcomes established by the governor.”

In addition, Young emphasizes that “no employee’s job will be at risk” as a result of the changes.

The governor hopes to strengthen the “organizational focus” and improve the effectiveness of IT programs, the commerce agency and the liquor and lottery departments.

“This is an exciting opportunity to rethink how state government provides services,” Young wrote.

Workforce programs are now part of the Department of Labor. IT is managed by agencies and departments across state government and led by the Department of Information and Innovation. Liquor control and lottery are standalone departments.

The change at the Department of Liquor Control is not unexpected. Michael Hogan, the retired commissioner, brought new scrutiny to the department in 2015 when it was discovered that over a 14 and a half period he had allowed the director of enforcement to log in overtime hours for work not performed. The scandal, reported by the Burlington Free Press, led to discussion in the Legislature about eliminating the department.

Jason Gibbs told reporters Friday at a press conference that the governor would eliminate the tourism department and consolidate it with other commerce functions with the Agency of Commerce and Community Development. In addition, all marketing functions across state government will be merged into a new department at the agency.

“We are evaluating the vertical integration of marketing elements of state government,” Gibbs said.

Currently marketing programs are scattered across agencies. Under Scott’s plan, marketing would come out of one department under the agency of commerce.

The commissioner of the Department of Tourism and Marketing position has been held vacant.

The Scott administration is trying to fill commissioner vacancies at the Department of Human Resources, the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Department of Corrections.

In all, Scott had 464 exempt positions to fill. There are 100 slots left to hire for, Gibbs said, most of which are lawyers and principal assistants.