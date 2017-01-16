Scott to announce government restructuring plan

The Scott administration will merge the departments of liquor and lottery, restructure IT programs and create a new agency of commerce, workforce and community development.
The governor will sign executive orders on Tuesday detailing the changes, which are part of a push to modernize state government.
In the memo, Suzanne Young, the secretary of the Agency of Administration, says the realignment of programmatic services will “help state government to better meet the strategic goals and outcomes established by the governor.”
In addition, Young emphasizes that “no employee’s job will be at risk” as a result of the changes.
The governor hopes to strengthen the “organizational focus” and improve the effectiveness of IT programs, the commerce agency and the liquor and lottery departments.
“This is an exciting opportunity to rethink how state government provides services,” Young wrote.
Workforce programs are now part of the Department of Labor. IT is managed by agencies and departments across state government and led by the Department of Information and Innovation. Liquor control and lottery are standalone departments.
The change at the Department of Liquor Control is not unexpected. Michael Hogan, the retired commissioner, brought new scrutiny to the department in 2015 when it was discovered that over a 14 and a half period he had allowed the director of enforcement to log in overtime hours for work not performed. The scandal, reported by the Burlington Free Press, led to discussion in the Legislature about eliminating the department.
Jason Gibbs told reporters Friday at a press conference that the governor would eliminate the tourism department and consolidate it with other commerce functions with the Agency of Commerce and Community Development. In addition, all marketing functions across state government will be merged into a new department at the agency.
“We are evaluating the vertical integration of marketing elements of state government,” Gibbs said.
Currently marketing programs are scattered across agencies. Under Scott’s plan, marketing would come out of one department under the agency of commerce.
The commissioner of the Department of Tourism and Marketing position has been held vacant.
The Scott administration is trying to fill commissioner vacancies at the Department of Human Resources, the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Department of Corrections.
In all, Scott had 464 exempt positions to fill. There are 100 slots left to hire for, Gibbs said, most of which are lawyers and principal assistants.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.