Haviland Smith: An Israel-Palestine primer

"Digger is the most reliable source of news available in Vermont and beyond. The staff and publisher have certainly well earned the moniker, Digger, as they have the fortitude not to be brushed aside by bureaucrats and others who try their ultimate best to spin events to favor their position. It takes not only incredibly hard work but also courage to continue to ferret out the real deal from those who want to pull the wool over our eyes and hide behind endless smoke screens."

– Robert Appel, Williston