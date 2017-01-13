Local activist Genese Grill announces campaign for Burlington City Council

BURLINGTON — Longtime Old North End resident and activist Genese Grill has announced her candidacy for city council, vowing to put residents needs before business interests.For several years, Grill has led grassroots opposition to the city of Burlington’s redevelopment efforts.

Now she wants to fight from inside city hall.

Nearly 50 supporters cheered Grill on Thursday as she announced her bid outside the McLure Multigenerational Center for the central district seat now held by Jane Knodell. Grill is running as an independent.

Grill has been a renter in the Old North End for 20 years. She’s a cofounder of the Coalition for a Livable City, a local organization that advocates for public spaces and livable wages. She also serves on the board of the South End Alliance, a group of artists and business owners who hope to preserve the South End as a vibrant, affordable arts community. Gentrification of the area could make it too expensive for artists to live in the neighborhood, she said.

“Cities like New York, San Francisco and Seattle are becoming less, not more affordable,” Grill said in the speech she had prepared. “In Burlington, too, this has become the norm.”

Grill promised to give citizens more say in city planning efforts. She enumerated decisions made by city officials that she says have hurt local residents. As an example, she cited the closing of the North End Beverage Center where many homeless people would cash in recyclables. The center was sold to the Burlington real estate and development company Redstone.

“Wards two and three [which make up the Central District] are home to many of the creative, visionary artists and activists, new Americans, poor and working families that make up this vibrant city,” she said. “The Emergency Food Shelf may still be here, but what will it look like under the current vision of renovate and raise the rent?”

This is Grill’s first time running for office. Her opponent, City Council President Jane Knodell, a Progressive, has been criticized for supporting development projects in the neighborhood.

Old North End resident Maggie Standley voted for Knodell in the past, but will stand with Grill, she said, on Town Meeting Day, March 7.

“Knodell is extremely bright, connected, and knows how the city works,” Standley said. “Unfortunately, when it comes to the democratic process she’s not advocating for the citizens.”

Burlington Progressives nominated Charles Winkleman to run for the East District city council seat. Winkleman is a graduate of the University of Vermont and preschool teacher at the Burlington Children’s Space. He has been the chair for the City Steering Committee for two years and also serves on the board of the Fletcher Free Library.

Winkleman said he hopes to create more stable housing situations in his district by pressing for lower prices, on-campus housing options for UVM students, and to see more balance in the district between student renters and long term residents.

The progressive also said he would pressure Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger on early childhood education initiatives and to promote paid family leave, which would encourage young families and professionals to move to and stay in Burlington.

“I think I’m uniquely qualified to fight for those issues,” he said.

The Burlington Democratic Party is set to nominate candidates for City Council at its caucus, Jan. 12. Vice Chair of the party, Steve McIntire said the party plans to nominate candidates for all four districts.