Hazmat team helps police search home

(This story is by Edward Damon, of the Bennington Banner, in which it first appeared online Jan. 11.)

ARLINGTON — A hazardous materials team was at a home Wednesday for what Vermont State Police say is an ongoing criminal investigation.

Authorities did not say what the investigation was related to, but did say there is no risk to the public.

Police, fire and hazmat officials spent most of the day at the home on East Arlington Road. By midafternoon, workers in blue hazmat suits had removed a significant amount of trash from the home and taken it to the side yard.

Investigators needed health protection in order to execute a search warrant related to a criminal investigation, said Scott Waterman, public information officer for the state police.

“This is not a response for a clandestine methamphetamine lab or any other hazardous materials. However, the condition of the house has required protection for investigators as they move through the home conducting their search,” he said in a news release. “There is no public safety risk or concern associated with this search or the property itself.”

Neighbors and area residents reported seeing a heavy police presence at the home Tuesday evening, including half a dozen cruisers.

The activity comes a week after police said they were treating the death of a woman as a homicide. Helen Jones, 81, was found Jan. 4 in her home, which is less than half a mile from the home on East Arlington Road. Troopers say she was stabbed and that they found evidence of a break-in; they’ve gotten several other reports of recent burglaries in the area.

Police did not say whether the latest incident is related to the homicide investigation.

Troopers with the state police, members of the Vermont State Hazardous Materials Response team, and members of the Arlington Fire Department were at the scene.