Burlington police say thief stealing catalytic converters

BURLINGTON — City police are warning residents that catalytic converters are being stolen off cars, primarily Toyotas and Hondas, sometimes from crowded parking lots and during daylight.
The Police Department said Thursday that it’s investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts between Jan. 2 and Monday from multiple cars in Burlington and the surrounding areas.
The converters, typically on the underside, mitigate pollution from car exhaust. Each theft has caused more than $1,000 of damage to the vehicle, according to police.
“Several of these thefts have occurred in busy parking lots during daytime hours,” said Lt. Detective Michael Warren.
Burlington police are collaborating with police in Shelburne and South Burlington on their investigation, Warren said. Police are offering an unspecified cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.
Members of the public with any information about the thefts should call the Burlington Police Department at 802-540-2299.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
