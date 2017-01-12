 

Burlington police say thief stealing catalytic converters

Jan. 12, 2017, 6:52 pm by Leave a Comment

BURLINGTON — City police are warning residents that catalytic converters are being stolen off cars, primarily Toyotas and Hondas, sometimes from crowded parking lots and during daylight.

The Police Department said Thursday that it’s investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts between Jan. 2 and Monday from multiple cars in Burlington and the surrounding areas.

The converters, typically on the underside, mitigate pollution from car exhaust. Each theft has caused more than $1,000 of damage to the vehicle, according to police.

“Several of these thefts have occurred in busy parking lots during daytime hours,” said Lt. Detective Michael Warren.

Burlington police are collaborating with police in Shelburne and South Burlington on their investigation, Warren said. Police are offering an unspecified cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.

Members of the public with any information about the thefts should call the Burlington Police Department at 802-540-2299.

