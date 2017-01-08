Killington employee dies in accident

A gondola mechanic died on Saturday afternoon at the Killington Ski Resort, according to police.

Jeffrey K. Chalk, 53, who was working alone, fell 13 feet from a catwalk to a cement floor below and sustained a serious head injury, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.

Chalk was found by a fellow employee on the floor of the Skyeship Gondola’s North Brook Terminal at 4 p.m. He was transferred to Rutland Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said in the statement.

Chalk’s death is being investigated by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which is performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the manner of death.

Chalk is from Pittsford.