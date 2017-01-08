 

Killington employee dies in accident

Jan. 8, 2017, 6:14 pm by Leave a Comment

A gondola mechanic died on Saturday afternoon at the Killington Ski Resort, according to police.

Jeffrey K. Chalk, 53, who was working alone, fell 13 feet from a catwalk to a cement floor below and sustained a serious head injury, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.

Chalk was found by a fellow employee on the floor of the Skyeship Gondola’s North Brook Terminal at 4 p.m. He was transferred to Rutland Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said in the statement.

Chalk’s death is being investigated by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which is performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the manner of death.

Chalk is from Pittsford.

Filed Under: Business & Economy, Vermont News Briefs Tagged With:
Anne Galloway

Anne Galloway is the founder of VTDigger.org. She has worked as a reporter and editor in Vermont for 20 years. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Anne on Twitter @GallowayVTD

Latest stories by Anne

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Killington employee dies in accident"