 

1,200 attend Scott’s inaugural gala

Jan. 8, 2017, 7:32 pm by Leave a Comment
Phil Scott

Phil Scott gives a speech at his inaugural ball. Photo from Twitter

Organizers say Gov. Phil Scott’s inaugural gala was the largest in the state’s history. More than 1,200 people attended the event.

Scott, the newly sworn in Republican governor, celebrated his inauguration at a helicopter hangar at the Vermont Air Guard complex in South Burlington Saturday night.

The cavernous hangar was bathed in blue light and partygoers grooved to classic rock tunes by Blue Jay Way, a Rutland band.

The overt military theme was underscored by the presence of dozens of uniformed Vermont National Guard and Air Guard personnel. A Black Hawk helicopter was on display, along with several vintage Army motorcycles.

In brief remarks, Scott made a point of thanking military personnel for their service to the country and recounted his own father’s sacrifice on D-Day where he lost both his legs.

On inauguration day, Scott honored his father’s memory by hanging the flag that had once draped his casket from the Statehouse flagpole. It was the first time the flag had been unfurled since Howard Scott died in 1969.
 
“Tonight, we welcome those, like my father, who fought in World War II, to defend humanity from one of its greatest threats, and were victorious,” Scott said.

The laid-back gala was a tripartisan affair with Progressives, Democrats and Republicans in attendance. Scott thanked Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe and Congressman Peter Welch for coming to the inaugural ball.

“Their attendance proves what a special place Vermont really is,” Scott said.

Scott left shortly after giving the speech, just as the party, which went on until 11 p.m., was just getting started. Newly appointed administration officials — many of whom are holdovers from the Democratic Shumlin administration — were decked out for the occasion. Lobbyists from all of the major government affairs firms were in attendance. Hundreds of well-wishers, not connected to the small political world of Montpelier, swelled the crowd.

Gov. Phil Scott’s inaugural bash at the Vermont National Guard helicopter hangar in South Burlington, Jan. 7, 2017. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Sen. Patrick Leahy’s staffer John Tracey, center, and Craig Jones at Gov. Phil Scott’s inaugural bash. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Suzanne Young, secretary of the Agency of Administration, dancing at Gov. Phil Scott’s inaugural bash. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Margaret Cheney and former state Sen. Bill Doyle attend Gov. Phil Scott’s inaugural bash at the Vermont National Guard helicopter hangar in South Burlington, Jan. 7, 2017. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Sens. Chris Bray and Claire Ayer cut a rug at Gov. Phil Scott’s inaugural bash. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
A Black Hawk helicopter behind the bar at Gov. Phil Scott’s inaugural bash at the Vermont National Guard helicopter hangar in South Burlington, Jan. 7, 2017. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Margaret Laggis at Gov. Phil Scott’s inaugural bash. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Gov. Phil Scott’s race car is on display at his inaugural bash at the Vermont National Guard helicopter hangar in South Burlington, Jan. 7, 2017. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Congressman Peter Welch attends Gov. Phil Scott’s inaugural bash at the Vermont National Guard helicopter hangar in South Burlington, Jan. 7, 2017. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Andrew Cohen at Gov. Phil Scott’s inaugural bash at the Vermont National Guard helicopter hangar in South Burlington, Jan. 7, 2017. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Kathy Lamberton dances at Gov. Phil Scott’s inaugural bash. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Phil Scott

Gov. Phil Scott dances with his wife, Diana, at his inaugural ball. Photo from Twitter

Filed Under: Politics Tagged With: ,
Anne Galloway

Anne Galloway is the founder of VTDigger.org. She has worked as a reporter and editor in Vermont for 20 years. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Anne on Twitter @GallowayVTD

Latest stories by Anne

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "1,200 attend Scott’s inaugural gala"