1,200 attend Scott’s inaugural gala

Organizers say Gov. Phil Scott’s inaugural gala was the largest in the state’s history. More than 1,200 people attended the event.

Scott, the newly sworn in Republican governor, celebrated his inauguration at a helicopter hangar at the Vermont Air Guard complex in South Burlington Saturday night.

The cavernous hangar was bathed in blue light and partygoers grooved to classic rock tunes by Blue Jay Way, a Rutland band.

The overt military theme was underscored by the presence of dozens of uniformed Vermont National Guard and Air Guard personnel. A Black Hawk helicopter was on display, along with several vintage Army motorcycles.

In brief remarks, Scott made a point of thanking military personnel for their service to the country and recounted his own father’s sacrifice on D-Day where he lost both his legs.

On inauguration day, Scott honored his father’s memory by hanging the flag that had once draped his casket from the Statehouse flagpole. It was the first time the flag had been unfurled since Howard Scott died in 1969.



“Tonight, we welcome those, like my father, who fought in World War II, to defend humanity from one of its greatest threats, and were victorious,” Scott said.

The laid-back gala was a tripartisan affair with Progressives, Democrats and Republicans in attendance. Scott thanked Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe and Congressman Peter Welch for coming to the inaugural ball.

“Their attendance proves what a special place Vermont really is,” Scott said.

Scott left shortly after giving the speech, just as the party, which went on until 11 p.m., was just getting started. Newly appointed administration officials — many of whom are holdovers from the Democratic Shumlin administration — were decked out for the occasion. Lobbyists from all of the major government affairs firms were in attendance. Hundreds of well-wishers, not connected to the small political world of Montpelier, swelled the crowd.