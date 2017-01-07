 

Photo gallery: Inauguration day 2017

Jan. 7, 2017, 7:23 am by Leave a Comment
Phil Scott is sworn in as Vermont governor Thursday. Photo by Andrew Kutches/VTDigger
Republican senators stand together supporting Gov. Phil Scott on inauguration day Thursday. Photo by Andrew Kutches/VTDigger
Dorothy Douglas and Gov. Jim Douglas attend the inauguration of Gov. Phil Scott. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Gov. Howard Dean attends the inauguration of Gov. Phil Scott. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Gov. Peter Shumlin, and his wife, Katie Hunt, attend the inauguration of Gov. Phil Scott. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Gov. Phil Scott signs four executive orders on the day of his inauguration. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Members of Phil Scott’s cabinet are sworn in, from left to right with hands raised: Mike Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, Suzanne Young, secretary of the Agency of Administration, and Tom Anderson, the commissioner of the Department of Public Safety. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Gov. Phil Scott signs four executive orders on the day of his inauguration. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Jason Gibbs, chief of staff for Gov. Phil Scott, is sworn in. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Gov. Phil Scott’s scheduler Tracey Delude and the director of commissions and boards Rachel Feldman, right, are sworn in on inauguration day. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
TJ Donovan, Vermont Attorney General, and his wife, Jessica McCloud, attend Gov. Phil Scott’s inauguration. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson attends Gov. Phil Scott’s inauguration. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson and Marilyn Skoglund attend Gov. Phil Scott’s inauguration. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Paul Reiber, chief justice of the Vermont Supreme Court, attends the inauguration of Gov. Phil Scott. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Justice John Dooley attends the inauguration of Gov. Phil Scott. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Diana McTeague Scott, wife of Gov. Phil Scott, on inauguration day, Jan. 5, 2017. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Gov. Phil Scott signs four executive orders on the day of his inauguration, Jan. 5, 2017. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Phil Scott on inauguration day, Jan. 5, 2017. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
Diana Scott, Gov. Phil Scott’s wife, on inauguration day Jan. 5, 2017. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger
