Year in Review: Bennington businesses, government and schools saw changes in 2016

(Editor’s note: This is a merging of two articles by Derek Carson that were published in the Bennington Banner on Dec. 30, 2016.)

BENNINGTON — Businesses closed, businesses opened, and several projects inched closer to completion in what was a turbulent year for Bennington. The town’s elementary and secondary level, schools struggled with the implications of Act 46, its institutions of higher education expanded programs.

The biggest news of the year was likely the announcement that a group of local investors were looking to purchase and redevelop the Putnam Block, on the corner of South Street and Main Street. The investors, known collectively as the Bennington Redevelopment Group, hope to transform the block of historic buildings at the Four Corners of Bennington into a vibrant mixed-used downtown space with in-town living, offices, restaurants, and retail, according to Bill Colvin of the Bennington County Industrial Corp.

“This project offers a significant economic benefit to our community,” he said. “Just as important, however, is the positive impact a successful project will have on our collective psyche. There may be no more iconic buildings in Bennington than those at the Four Corners of our downtown. Revitalizing them will result in a tremendous boost in community morale. This is a project about which Bennington can feel proud. This is a project that represents the very best elements of a community coming together to support and improve itself. It is the hope of the (BRG) that this Putnam block redevelopment will jumpstart a whole new wave of investment in our town.”

2016 also saw the final days of three downtown favorites in Evan’s News, which was founded in 1897 and has had a store on Main Street ever since; Panache, which had been a fixture on Main Street for 31 years; and Crazy Russian Girls bakery, which opened in 2010 but quickly became one of the town’s popular eateries.

“While this has been a long process of thought, analysis and soul searching, I feel as if the time is right for this next step in the life of Evan’s News,” said owner George Krawczyk, who said that the Manchester location will remain open.

Nancy Woltman, the owner of Panache, said that the business had seen its ups and downs over the past three decades, and that while she was closing the store, she would not be retiring herself.

She said she would explore other opportunities, such as opening an online store, and hoped to continue helping recruit businesses to Bennington. “I’ve seen it have ups and downs,” Woltman said. “I’ve been very fortunate to go with ups and downs and have a good career.”

In the case of Crazy Russian Girls, owner Natasha Garder hopes it will not remain closed for long.

After co-owner and husband Mark Littrell chose to retire from baking in August to pursue another career, Gardner continued to manage the bakery on her own.

Then, in October, another local business approached her about purchasing and taking over the bakery. While nothing further has been announced, and the purchasing business has remained anonymous, there is hope that Crazy Russian Girls will not remain closed for long.

However, 2016 also saw several new businesses move into Bennington, including Cilantro on South Street, the Bennington Armory on Main Street, Fuji Hibachi, Sushi, and Asian Bistro on Northside Drive, and Two Brews on North Street. The Gift Garden also moved to a new location on Main Street, and Walmart moved to its new, larger building on Northside Drive.

The former Peppermills property was purchased by the owners of Safford Mills, and the former Carmody’s was purchased by the owners of Madisons. Both of those are expected to open as new establishments some time next year.

Two major roadwork projects were completed in 2016, the Benmont Bridge, which had been closed to southbound traffic since 2015, reopened in September, and the rotary in front of Walmart.

Progress is also continuing on the Ninja Bike Trail, which will connect Bennington College to Benmont Avenue. Finally, two new members were welcomed to the Select Board, Jeannie Jenkins and Jeanne Conner, who were elected to two open seats with 1,650 and 1,586 votes respectively.

They ran against Don Miller (1,234), Michael McDonough (1,048), Mike Bethel (794), and Jason Bushee (510).

Chairman Tom Jacobs was also re-elected with 1,704 votes. The two open seats were left by Sharyn Brush and John McFadden, who both declined to run for re-election.

Education

For Bennington’s institutions of higher learning, 2016 was a year of expanding and improving programs, while at the elementary and secondary level, schools struggled with the implications of Act 46.

It was a long year of meetings, forums, and public discussions throughout the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union as boards tried to find solutions that would bring them into compliance with the law without giving up too much local control. To begin the year, the schools of the SVSU had hoped to petition the state to remain largely as they are currently configured, but at meeting with representatives from the state Agency of Education in April they were told that that wouldn’t be an option.

From that point, Superintendent Jim Culkeen led discussions trying to find common ground between the districts, but progress was temporarily halted in August, when the SVSU’s Act 46 Study Committee was disbanded to allow North Bennington a chance to leave and explore other opportunities. A new, informal exploratory committee was formed to look into the finances and articles of agreement of a potential supervisory-wide merger, but many within that group shifted toward a “wait and see” attitude after Phil Scott was elected as the state’s next governor in November.

The SVSU lost its longtime finance manager Rick Pembroke after the board asked him to resign in March. It was later revealed that Pembroke allegedly tried to intimidate an employee who had filed a harassment claim against him. While an investigation by the supervisory union’s legal team revealed that there wasn’t sufficient evidence for a harassment charge under SVSU policy, his actions taken during the investigation, including allegedly speaking with board members about the ongoing investigation, were enough for the board to ask for his resignation. Pembroke received a severance package, and Renee Gordon was eventually hired as his replacement.

This fall, the Community College of Vermont in Bennington launched a free Certified Production Technician certificate program thanks to funding from a federal grant. The four-course program is being taken by about 15 students who are looking to advance their careers in the field, including many who are already employed by local businesses, such as Mack Molding, JBM Sherman Carmel, and Hale Mountain Research. Mike Keogh, statewide workforce coordinator for CCV, said that the hope is that manufacturing businesses might be more willing to expand into the state if they know there is a pathway that would ensure a steady flow of well-trained employees.

Bennington College was honored by Forbes Magazine in August, when it was named a “Turnaround” college after three years under the leadership of President Mariko Silver. The article credited the school for engaging more with the outside community, collaborating with institutions like the Bennington Museum and incorporating the PFOA crisis into their coursework.

“What’s different from other small liberal arts schools is that we do really engage students and support them and ask them to create and hone their skills and capabilities to make things in the world much early than other educations do,” Silver said, “[Students] also have to be willing to listen and receive.”