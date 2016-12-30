Russians penetrated Burlington Electric Department computer

Burlington Electric found out about the malware when the U.S. Department of Homeland Security notified them about a hacking campaign called Grizzly Steppe.
The utility scanned all of its computers Thursday night and found the malware on a laptop computer not connected to the electric grid.
“We took immediate action to isolate the laptop and alerted federal officials of this finding,” the Burlington Electric Department said in a statement. “Our team is working with federal officials to trace this malware and prevent any other attempts to infiltrate utility systems. We have briefed state officials and will support the investigation fully.”
The Washington Post first reported the security breach and said it “underlines the vulnerabilities of the nation’s electrical grid.”
Both the city’s utility and state officials say the grid was not affected.
The malware was not actively used by the Russians to disrupt the grid, according to the Post. It is not clear how long the malware was on the BED computer before it was discovered.
“Burlington Electric did a good job of identifying it, finding it, and notifying appropriate officials, which is what prompted the Washington Post story,” said Chris Recchia, the commissioner of the Public Service Department. “The fact that this is at a utility obviously gives us heightened concern.”
Vermont’s utilities connect to the New England electric grid run by ISO New England. Recchia said, because this involves a foreign government and because the grid is interconnected, officials have been in touch with emergency management personnel from the state, regional, and federal levels.
“I think it’s really important for people to recognize that this was probably a good test of our current system in the sense that unrelated to grid operations, a laptop was still found and reported,” Recchia said.
“This is the world we live in now, and we are working with all our partners, state, federal, and regional to make sure we stay ahead of this. It’s not going to be a surprise to people that the grid itself is somewhat computer-operated and is just like any other computerized system, vulnerable to these type of attacks, and we need to stay ahead of it,” he added.
Russian hackers involved in previous attacks used fraudulent emails to obtain passwords to trick recipients to give up passwords, the Post reports.
Green Mountain Power and Vermont Electric Co-op also participated in the Department of Homeland Security’s rigorous “risk vulnerability assessment” and found no threat to electric grid systems.
Gov. Peter Shumlin said his office has been in communication with the federal government and Vermont utilities about the hacking incident.
“Vermonters and all Americans should be both alarmed and outraged that one of the world’s leading thugs, Vladimir Putin, has been attempting to hack our electric grid, which we rely upon to support our quality-of-life, economy, health, and safety,” Shumlin said. “This episode should highlight the urgent need for our federal government to vigorously pursue and put an end to this sort of Russian meddling. I call upon the federal government to conduct a full and complete investigation of this incident and undertake remedies to ensure that this never happens again.”
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Russians penetrated Burlington Electric Department computer"
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
And, we made the front page of the Washington Post!
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/russian-hackers-penetrated-us-electricity-grid-through-a-utility-in-vermont/2016/12/30/8fc90cc4-ceec-11e6-b8a2-8c2a61b0436f_story.html?hpid=hp_hp-top-table-main_electrichack-810pm%3Ahomepage%2Fstory&utm_term=.dedcc527294e
And for all you 80’s rock & roll fans out there, here is a link to Sisters of Mercy singing Dominion / Mother Russia.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-o-6ftmw8CE
(Turn up the volume.)
Can’t wait to hear Trump’s response to this one. Will he slap “Puty” on the wrist or simply acknowledge how smart Puty was to hack a Vermont laptop and almost access our electrical system?