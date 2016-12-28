App puts Manchester at visitors’ fingertips

(Editor’s note: This article by Greg Sukiennik was published in the Bennington Banner on Dec. 28, 2016.)

MANCHESTER — Looking for something to do in Manchester and the mountains?

There’s an app for that.

Mountain Media LLC, the publishers of Stratton Magazine, has developed and launched a smartphone app that gives visitors to the Manchester area fingertip access to information about things to see and do, restaurants, lodging and emergency information.

The “Stratton & Manchester Guide” is available for both Android and Apple phones.

Work started on the app in the summer, and Mountain Media employees led by Meredith Whatley, the firm’s digital media coordinator, worked with an outside firm to build the app and fill it with relevant information about the region.

As Mountain Media’s business mission is to promote the area, “it seemed logical that an app was another opportunity to get that information out to our constituents,” said Caroline Blitz, the firm’s CEO.

“We would see people picking up the Manchester and the Mountains Visitors’ Guide and thought ‘Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could give people access to all the resources of the area right on their phones?” she said.

While there are a number of websites with information about Manchester that can be accessed by mobile devices, the app gives visitors a smartphone purpose-built tool for finding restaurants, accommodations and things to see and do.

Blitz emphasized that the app is a “work in process” that can benefit from community ideas. “We haven’t thought of everything,” she said.

That said, the creative team at Mountain Media has packed the app with a significant chunk of content, and several different ways to use it. Content for the app is being generated by Mountain Media’s editorial staff, Blitz said.

For example, the “Visit Manchester Area” selection under “play” features area hiking and biking options and free things to do, such as a historic walking tour and the Manchester Community Library, as well as businesses such as Dutton Farm Stand and Manchester Hot Glass.

Links are provided so users can connect for more information. Other content under “more” includes links for emergency medical care and personal services.

There’s also an “events” section which features a calendar of things to see and do. The events can be saved to a “favorites” section of the app, to a personal calendar or shared via email, text message or social media platform.

Another feature of the app where Blitz sees potential for growth is in “push notifications” — when an app alerts you that there’s an emergency, or a reminder that an event is taking place soon.

For example, consider the icy conditions on Vermont Routes 11 and 30 east of Manchester on late Monday afternoon.

The Northshire Community Forum on Facebook had a post about the situation, but a guest at one of the ski areas who wasn’t checking social media wouldn’t have known that the road was impassable until finding himself or herself waiting in traffic.

“If there’s several thousand people at Stratton and we know Route 30 is closed because of ice, we could definitely send push notifications of travel delays,” Blitz said. “That’s exactly what we want to be doing.”

Blitz said the project has taught her greater appreciation for people who have technical skills and the understanding of how to use those skills to communicate information in a user-friendly way.

“The second thing I’ve learned is that the the opportunities for this are really endless,” she said, citing video, audio and push notifications as possible enhancements.

“The takeaway here is stay tuned,” she said. “We’re learning and looking to expand with the goal of sharing all that’s wonderful about Manchester and the mountains with as many people as possible.”