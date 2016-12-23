Scott announces slew of new appointments

Gov.-elect Phil Scott named eight members of his incoming administration, including some reappointments from Gov. Peter Shumlin’s tenure, as well as his senior legal counsel, on Friday.

Scott reappointed Monica Caserta Hutt as commissioner of the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living. Shumlin appointed Hutt to the post in July 2015. She has worked in several positions in the Agency of Human Services, including in the field services division.

Scott also reappointed Ken Schatz as commissioner of the Department for Children and Families. Schatz was first appointed to that role by Shumlin in September 2014. Before that, he served as general counsel for the Agency of Human Services.

Christopher Cole, who has served as transportation secretary since September 2015, will head the Department of Buildings and General Services in Scott’s administration.

Scott’s legal counsel will be Jaye Pershing Johnson, who has been an assistant attorney general since 2006. Her work in the attorney general’s office includes representing various state agencies, where she has negotiated IT contracts. She currently represents the Secretary of State’s office, the Treasurer’s office and the Vermont Pension Investment Committee, among others. Johnson’s career began in New York City, where she worked as deputy general counsel for the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Scott’s newly appointed deputy secretaries include Martha Maksym to the Agency of Human Services and Peter Walke to the Agency of Natural Resources.

Maksym comes to state government after more than two decades serving at the United Way of Northwest Vermont, where she currently is the organization’s executive director.

Walke, who grew up in Montpelier, currently serves as chief of staff to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. He has also worked in the New York governor’s office, overseeing all environmental agencies.

“I’m proud of the team we’re building, which includes individuals with a mix of experience, backgrounds and political perspectives,” Scott said in a Friday statement. “We’ve brought in small business owners, nonprofit executives and community leaders, and we’ve retained or re-recruited public servants that have previously worked under both Republican and Democratic governors in Vermont, and in other states.”

Scott also announced two hires for his office: Ethan Latour as assistant director of policy and communications and Tracy Delude as the governor-elect’s director of scheduling. Delude previously worked as the director of administration for the Associated General Contractors of Vermont between 1998 and 2012.

“Each member of my team has the commitment, vision and leadership skills we need to make Vermont more affordable and grow our economy,” Scott said.