 

VTDigger Makes Knight News Challenge Match!

Dec. 21, 2016, 3:17 pm by Leave a Comment

knight-thank-you

Thanks to 262 readers, VTDigger raised $27,537 in answer to the $25K Knight News Match Challenge.

As one of only 57 news organizations nationwide selected to participate in the fundraiser, VTDigger readers rose to the challenge and helped us secure a total of more than $50K.

We are incredibly grateful to the Knight Foundation for their continued support of our work and to our incredible readers who continue to amaze us with their generosity!

Here’s to great reporting in 2017!

 

Filed Under: Business & Economy
Theresa Murray-Clasen

Theresa Murray-Clasen is VTDigger's director of underwriting. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by Theresa

