South Burlington man charged with possessing firearm

A South Burlington man who is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition is facing a federal charge.

Randy McEntee, 20, pleaded not guilty Monday in federal court in Burlington to unlawful possession of a firearm. Prosecutors say having the gun was illegal because of a previous state court decision.

McEntee had been placed in his mother’s guardianship in May 2014 after a Superior Court found him to be unable to care for himself, according to documents. He has been diagnosed with significant mental health and developmental issues, according to an announcement from the office of the U.S. attorney for the District of Vermont.

According to court documents, Howard Center employees alerted police about McEntee in early December after he reportedly got a “9mm gun.” He had also posted about firearms on social media.

McEntee was arrested last week after South Burlington police allegedly found him with a loaded pistol in his pocket. Federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives say they found dozens of rounds of ammunition for the weapon in the home he shared with his mother.

McEntee could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. The judge ordered him to be detained.