A South Burlington man who is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition is facing a federal charge.
Randy McEntee, 20, pleaded not guilty Monday in federal court in Burlington to unlawful possession of a firearm. Prosecutors say having the gun was illegal because of a previous state court decision.
McEntee had been placed in his mother’s guardianship in May 2014 after a Superior Court found him to be unable to care for himself, according to documents. He has been diagnosed with significant mental health and developmental issues, according to an announcement from the office of the U.S. attorney for the District of Vermont.
According to court documents, Howard Center employees alerted police about McEntee in early December after he reportedly got a “9mm gun.” He had also posted about firearms on social media.
McEntee was arrested last week after South Burlington police allegedly found him with a loaded pistol in his pocket. Federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives say they found dozens of rounds of ammunition for the weapon in the home he shared with his mother.
McEntee could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. The judge ordered him to be detained.
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "South Burlington man charged with possessing firearm"
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
I hope that Digger, when it can, finishes this story by letting readers know where he got the gun and how he got the gun.
10 years possible for a person with “significant mental health and developmental issues”?? I wonder what would happen to him in prison if convicted and given this sentence. It’s ridiculous to even consider prison for persons with mental health/developmental disabilities. What is this? 2016? … or 1916?