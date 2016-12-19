A federal judge sentenced a Richmond man to three years in prison for dealing heroin, according to an announcement from the office of the U.S. attorney for the District of Vermont.
Robert Robidoux, 33, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin. According to the sentencing memorandum written by Judge Christina Reiss, he worked with two others in the conspiracy. He was accused of distributing the drug between June and August 2015, when he was on parole for a previous heroin possession conviction.
The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, but sentencing guidelines recommend between 33 and 46 months.
Reiss considered Robidoux’s criminal record in deciding his sentence.
In August, U.S. Attorney Eric Miller declined to comment on whether Robidoux was investigated in connection with the deaths of two brothers, Sean and Dennis Thibault, from fentanyl overdose.
The siblings’ mother provided text messages to VTDigger that appear to show Robidoux was in communication with the brothers on the evening in 2015 when they died.
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Richmond man sentenced for dealing heroin"
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.