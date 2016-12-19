 

Richmond man sentenced for dealing heroin

Dec. 19, 2016, 8:59 pm by 1 Comment

A federal judge sentenced a Richmond man to three years in prison for dealing heroin, according to an announcement from the office of the U.S. attorney for the District of Vermont.

Robert Robidoux, 33, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin. According to the sentencing memorandum written by Judge Christina Reiss, he worked with two others in the conspiracy. He was accused of distributing the drug between June and August 2015, when he was on parole for a previous heroin possession conviction.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, but sentencing guidelines recommend between 33 and 46 months.

Reiss considered Robidoux’s criminal record in deciding his sentence.

In August, U.S. Attorney Eric Miller declined to comment on whether Robidoux was investigated in connection with the deaths of two brothers, Sean and Dennis Thibault, from fentanyl overdose.

The siblings’ mother provided text messages to VTDigger that appear to show Robidoux was in communication with the brothers on the evening in 2015 when they died.

Penny Thibault
8 hours 28 minutes ago
Robert L. Robidoux, 33, of Richmond VT delivered the PURE FENTANYL that killed my two son’s, Dennis and Sean Thibault, on the eve of June 17, 2015. This is documented in the texts from Robert Robidoux to Sean. There is also a video from the Flynn Theater loading dock camera that captures this and other deals that Robert “Bobby” L. Robidoux made on that night. The US Attorney gambled with the “easier to prove” charge of conspiracy, and that resulted in a sentence of 36 months. That sentence can be reduced by 12 months if Robert completes a rehab program… Read more »
