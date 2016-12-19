Richmond man sentenced for dealing heroin

A federal judge sentenced a Richmond man to three years in prison for dealing heroin, according to an announcement from the office of the U.S. attorney for the District of Vermont.

Robert Robidoux, 33, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin. According to the sentencing memorandum written by Judge Christina Reiss, he worked with two others in the conspiracy. He was accused of distributing the drug between June and August 2015, when he was on parole for a previous heroin possession conviction.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, but sentencing guidelines recommend between 33 and 46 months.

Reiss considered Robidoux’s criminal record in deciding his sentence.

In August, U.S. Attorney Eric Miller declined to comment on whether Robidoux was investigated in connection with the deaths of two brothers, Sean and Dennis Thibault, from fentanyl overdose.

The siblings’ mother provided text messages to VTDigger that appear to show Robidoux was in communication with the brothers on the evening in 2015 when they died.