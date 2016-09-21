Public official Con Hogan’s personal ordeal leads to new kidney

A family friend said Hogan and the donor were recovering Wednesday night after the surgery, which was done at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
Hogan, a former human services secretary and corrections commissioner, and a current member of the Green Mountain Care Board, has been suffering from kidney disease. The condition has required 20 hours a week of dialysis, which he has done at his Plainfield home with the help of his wife, Jeannette. Hogan is 75.
Last October, at a heavily attended ceremony where an award was given out in Hogan’s name, the emcee, Sister Janice Ryan, stunned the crowd when she announced Hogan needed a new kidney and encouraged those in attendance to get tested to see if they could be a match.
In an interview Tuesday, an hour before he left for the hospital, Hogan said the donor was at the awards ceremony and heard Ryan’s appeal, got tested and learned she qualified to be a donor. Hogan said he was not allowed to identify the donor except by gender, but he also said — with a hearty laugh — that she was someone he knew quite well.
Hogan said the donor told him of her wish to help in a phone call about six months ago. He said it was hard to express his gratitude.
“You can imagine it was a great conversation,” he said. “I mean, to have something like this fall out of the sky like that, it was profound, no question about it.”
Later, Hogan said the two met at his home and had a deep conversation about whether she really wanted to go ahead.
On Tuesday, Hogan said he and his wife celebrated the last dialysis procedure, which he called “a lifesaver” yet also a ball and chain.
He said he feared a slow decline over time if he continued on dialysis.
“I love life. I love what I’m doing, my (horse) farm, my family, and I could not see myself going down that long slope not trying to do anything about it,” he said Tuesday.
Hogan had put himself on the typical transplant lists to get a donation and said he rejected two offers of cadaver donors over the past year because he said he did research and learned a kidney from a live donor gave him a better prognosis. In an interview last year, he said his best chance was to get a donor privately.
Tuesday he expressed some nervousness about the surgery. “It’s a major procedure, and I’m not a kid anymore,” he said. “I want to get it done and get it over with.”
Hogan said doctors told him that best-case he would be in the hospital for five days or so and able to work from home in several weeks. Much of his work with the Green Mountain Care Board, he said, involved research. The board regulates hospital and health care spending in Vermont.
Hogan said he never considered that he was too old to get a transplant, in terms of available resources and also making it through major surgery.
“There’s something to be learned from this kind of a process. Yeah, it may be a little scary, but it’s done all the time now. It’s not common, but it is not uncommon,” he said.
“I have to put myself back in the beginning. What? I have to go find a kidney. It just felt so daunting. Where do I start? What do I do? What’s the process?” he said.
Hogan served as human services secretary from 1991 to 1999. He finished third in the race for governor in 2002 with 10 percent as an independent, losing to Republican Jim Douglas and second-place finisher Doug Racine, a Democrat.
I am so happy for Con, and for Jeannette. There are few things more pure than donation of a part of one’s body to another human being. Con is one of my heroes, but now I have another hero, as does he.
Although we disagree about health care policy, I am quick to say that Con Hogan is one of the most capable and admirable public servants that I have known over 50 years, and I am really happy about this event. I hope he’s good for twenty years or more.
Someday soon, the Green Mountain Care Board administering All Payer health care through its monopoly ACO will have to add a footnote to its instructions to the ACO: “by the way, you can’t deny kidney transplants for 75 year olds, because Con got one.” 🙂
Finite resources and infinite health needs results in somebody rationing. Under the coming All Payer arrangement, the GMCB will set the standards, like the UK National Health Service, and the ACO will have to observe them.
I especially appreciate your encouragement to organ donors, inasmuch as I authored the Vermont law that made organ donations possible (Act 53 of 1969, the Uniform Anatomical Gift Act.)
I’m overjoyed to hear of this gift of life for Con, a friend and beloved public servant. Warm thoughts and prayers for both you and the donor for a fast recovery and transplant success.
I am very happy for him and his family. I do not agree with the GMCB, of which he is a member, but he has done so much good work for the State of Vermont. I was very happy to read that he had the procedure done at Dartmouth Hitchcock with all the excellent specialists there, and the outstanding nursing care I am certain he is receiving. A big thank you to his donor and all future donors!
S!o glad to hear Con is on the mend! Vermont needs people like him–a leader with a heart and a fine mind for developing innovative solutions. Plus, he’s one heck of a good bluegrass musician! Go, Con
Great end to this story. Con, we hope your recovery is quick and steady.