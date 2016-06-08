New law will limit prescriptions for painkillers

BURLINGTON — A new law signed into law by Gov. Peter Shumlin on Wednesday limits the amount of opiates that can be prescribed for minor procedures.
Prescription painkillers can trigger long-term dependency, and the governor and lawmakers hope the new law will prevent patients from becoming addicted.
Harry Chen, the commissioner of Department of Health, said the number of pills that can be prescribed under the new law will be determined through the rule-making process and will involve discussions with providers and pharmacists.
The law also mandates education for providers and patients on how to safely use and dispose of opioid prescriptions.
Shumlin says he hopes that regulating prescribed doses of painkillers will prevent patients from becoming addicted. Nationwide, opioids such as OxyContin are being prescribed at extremely high rates, the governor said.
OxyContin was first marketed as a groundbreaking painkiller that was not addictive even though there was scientific evidence that patients could get hooked on the drug, Shumlin said.
In 2007, Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin pleaded guilty to charges of misleading consumers about the effects of the drug.
Since then, 165,000 Americans have died from opioid addiction, Shumlin said.
“People are pulling on [my] shirt sleeve or jacket sleeve with tears in their eyes saying I lost my son to FDA approved painkillers,” he said.
Addicts have told Shumlin that they began using heroin after prescription opioids became unavailable. The regulation of pharmaceutical opiates, he says, will help to break the dependency that leads to heroin use and addiction.
Many members of the medical community oppose the new law. Doctors say the government should not be involved in the practice of medicine.
But Chen, a former emergency room physician, said there are inconsistencies in the way opioids are prescribed that must be addressed.
He pointed out that some providers write prescriptions for four pills, while others give 50 pills for pain after the same surgery.
Shumlin said while the state is committed to making painkillers accessible to patients who are in chronic pain, the number of prescriptions issued to chronic pain sufferers exceeds the number of prescriptions handed out.
The law also classifies pharmacists as healthcare providers, a change that many pharmacists and Vermont pharmacy students lobbied for at the Statehouse for earlier this year. The change allows pharmacists to charge for consultations with patients, according to James Marmar, Executive Director of Vermont Pharmacist Sponsors.
Leave a Reply
14 Comments on "New law will limit prescriptions for painkillers"
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Paradoxically, this effort, unless very carefully crafted, will only make the problem worse. The headlines have all been about people who are prescribed too much medication, become dependent, and then go out on the streets to manage their addiction.
Another scenario is that prescribers, mindful of the hot breath of the DEA and others with cop mentality, under-prescribe medication and subsequently their patients go out to the street suppliers to manage their pain. It is only then, with an unlimited supply at hand, that addiction occurs. Under-prescription is as likely a cause of addiction as over-prescription.
The absolute, all-time worst possible idea is to have politicians, bureaucrats, the DEA, and the police involve themselves in the doctor-patient relationship. It is totally poisonous. That always goes South.
The have rules and regs to prevent this. All they needed to do was investigate the offenders. That’s what the licensing board is there for isn’t’ it? Or maybe it’s just being used to collect fees. Again a major ethics violations going unchecked in Vermont.
This is just one more example of over-reach by government. It is almost enough to make me join the Libertarian Party and vote for Gary Johnson. We don’t need the government in our bedrooms, kitchens, or medicine cabinets……and about the ‘war on drugs’. How’s that working for you? Maybe we need a new approach.
After Ross Perot, the DNC and RNC changed the rules such that no third party was ever going to get on a national debate stage again. Gary would not be bad solution, even if he did nothing our country would be better off in 4 years.
“the number of prescriptions issued to chronic pain sufferers exceeds the number of prescriptions handed out.” – what in the world that that mean, and how is it relevant to the first part of that sentence, “while the state is committed to making painkillers accessible to patients who are in chronic pain”?
There are those who need these medicines and it’s foolish to witch hunt these persons. My
Mother had anklyosing spondylitis and would have been in agony without these medicines.i know they can be dangerous (all too well… A family member died of an overdose) but I firmly believe these drugs ought to be available to those in chronic pain, as well as acute pain after an operation,
The limits sound reasonable but there is something that just doesn’t smell right about possibly making things more inconvenient for those who have a LEGITIMATE need for painkilling drugs just because some use those same drugs recreationally and irresponsibly.
It sounds a bit like punishing law-abiding gun owners for the criminal and irresponsible acts of a few.
The unintended consequences of this will do a lot of harm….a chilling affect on doctors….stigma on chronic pain patients… loss of privacy of medical records… and what about those who have no access to a Primary Care Physician.
Stop the attacks on the patient/doctor relationship.
Your fear is exactly what they want….to charge you more for something you don’t have to pay for currently. It’s all about the money, rarely about the patient, that’s what lobbyist do best.