 

New law will limit prescriptions for painkillers

Jun. 8, 2016, 7:38 pm by 14 Comments

BURLINGTON — A new law signed into law by Gov. Peter Shumlin on Wednesday limits the amount of opiates that can be prescribed for minor procedures.

Prescription painkillers can trigger long-term dependency, and the governor and lawmakers hope the new law will prevent patients from becoming addicted.

Harry Chen, the commissioner of Department of Health, said the number of pills that can be prescribed under the new law will be determined through the rule-making process and will involve discussions with providers and pharmacists.

The law also mandates education for providers and patients on how to safely use and dispose of opioid prescriptions.

Shumlin says he hopes that regulating prescribed doses of painkillers will prevent patients from becoming addicted. Nationwide, opioids such as OxyContin are being prescribed at extremely high rates, the governor said.

OxyContin was first marketed as a groundbreaking painkiller that was not addictive even though there was scientific evidence that patients could get hooked on the drug, Shumlin said.

In 2007, Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin pleaded guilty to charges of misleading consumers about the effects of the drug.

Since then, 165,000 Americans have died from opioid addiction, Shumlin said.

“People are pulling on [my] shirt sleeve or jacket sleeve with tears in their eyes saying I lost my son to FDA approved painkillers,” he said.

Addicts have told Shumlin that they began using heroin after prescription opioids became unavailable. The regulation of pharmaceutical opiates, he says, will help to break the dependency that leads to heroin use and addiction.

Many members of the medical community oppose the new law. Doctors say the government should not be involved in the practice of medicine.

But Chen, a former emergency room physician, said there are inconsistencies in the way opioids are prescribed that must be addressed.

He pointed out that some providers write prescriptions for four pills, while others give 50 pills for pain after the same surgery.

Shumlin said while the state is committed to making painkillers accessible to patients who are in chronic pain, the number of prescriptions issued to chronic pain sufferers exceeds the number of prescriptions handed out.

The law also classifies pharmacists as healthcare providers, a change that many pharmacists and Vermont pharmacy students lobbied for at the Statehouse for earlier this year. The change allows pharmacists to charge for consultations with patients, according to James Marmar, Executive Director of Vermont Pharmacist Sponsors.

Paul Harrington
7 months 14 days ago
The story erroneously states that many members of the medical community oppose the legislation. In fact, the Vermont Medical Society publicly supported the final version of the bill and it worked closely with the Department of Health and legislative committees on the bill’s following key provision: “Sec. 2a. PRESCRIBING OPIOIDS FOR ACUTE AND CHRONIC PAIN; RULEMAKING (a) The Commissioner of Health, after consultation with the Controlled Substances and Pain Management Advisory Council, shall adopt rules governing the prescription of opioids. The rules may include numeric and temporal limitations on the number of pills prescribed, including a maximum number of pills… Read more »
Gary Shattuck
7 months 14 days ago
It is unfortunate that the legislature had to get involved, but was no doubt the result of failures within the medical community itself, through things like the VMS, to corral what is an obvious problem in the first place. Had that been done, much anguish could have been avoided and the medical profession retained predominance in their manner of prescribing drugs. This is certainly not a unique situation to these times as the history of Vermont medicine, notably in the nineteenth century, reveals much internal discord taking place within the profession and which delayed the prescribing of responsible drug usage.… Read more »
Stuart Friedman
7 months 14 days ago

Paradoxically, this effort, unless very carefully crafted, will only make the problem worse. The headlines have all been about people who are prescribed too much medication, become dependent, and then go out on the streets to manage their addiction.

Another scenario is that prescribers, mindful of the hot breath of the DEA and others with cop mentality, under-prescribe medication and subsequently their patients go out to the street suppliers to manage their pain. It is only then, with an unlimited supply at hand, that addiction occurs. Under-prescription is as likely a cause of addiction as over-prescription.

Jan van Eck
7 months 14 days ago

The absolute, all-time worst possible idea is to have politicians, bureaucrats, the DEA, and the police involve themselves in the doctor-patient relationship. It is totally poisonous. That always goes South.

Neil Johnson
7 months 11 days ago

The have rules and regs to prevent this. All they needed to do was investigate the offenders. That’s what the licensing board is there for isn’t’ it? Or maybe it’s just being used to collect fees. Again a major ethics violations going unchecked in Vermont.

rosemarie jackowski
7 months 14 days ago

This is just one more example of over-reach by government. It is almost enough to make me join the Libertarian Party and vote for Gary Johnson. We don’t need the government in our bedrooms, kitchens, or medicine cabinets……and about the ‘war on drugs’. How’s that working for you? Maybe we need a new approach.

Neil Johnson
7 months 11 days ago

After Ross Perot, the DNC and RNC changed the rules such that no third party was ever going to get on a national debate stage again. Gary would not be bad solution, even if he did nothing our country would be better off in 4 years.

Moshe Braner
7 months 14 days ago

“the number of prescriptions issued to chronic pain sufferers exceeds the number of prescriptions handed out.” – what in the world that that mean, and how is it relevant to the first part of that sentence, “while the state is committed to making painkillers accessible to patients who are in chronic pain”?

Isabella McFarlin
7 months 14 days ago

There are those who need these medicines and it’s foolish to witch hunt these persons. My
Mother had anklyosing spondylitis and would have been in agony without these medicines.i know they can be dangerous (all too well… A family member died of an overdose) but I firmly believe these drugs ought to be available to those in chronic pain, as well as acute pain after an operation,

Rich Lachapelle
7 months 14 days ago

The limits sound reasonable but there is something that just doesn’t smell right about possibly making things more inconvenient for those who have a LEGITIMATE need for painkilling drugs just because some use those same drugs recreationally and irresponsibly.
It sounds a bit like punishing law-abiding gun owners for the criminal and irresponsible acts of a few.

rosemarie jackowski
7 months 13 days ago

The unintended consequences of this will do a lot of harm….a chilling affect on doctors….stigma on chronic pain patients… loss of privacy of medical records… and what about those who have no access to a Primary Care Physician.

Stop the attacks on the patient/doctor relationship.

Mary Reed
7 months 12 days ago
I applaud the official recognition of pharmacists as healthcare providers; I never considered them otherwise. I hope, however, that does not mean that the next time I ask a pharmacist for information I will pay an out-of-pocket cost for that, nor do I want to see my healthcare plan become more expensive because a pharmacist answered a question. I am concerned that this bill not become a regulatory ‘club’ that frightens physicians into under-prescribing in situations where judgement and experience, as opposed to fear of repercussions, should and must prevail. No matter how carefully the rule-making process, which Dr. Chen… Read more »
Neil Johnson
7 months 11 days ago

Your fear is exactly what they want….to charge you more for something you don’t have to pay for currently. It’s all about the money, rarely about the patient, that’s what lobbyist do best.

TAMARA Orr
1 hour 57 minutes ago
I have had 20 back surgeries fused from my skull to my hips with rods. I have been on oxycontin for fifteen years for bone pain. You have increase the dose every year or so. I take 140mg tid which let’s me have some quality of life with. Now the government wants to tell me that I should stop taking as much as I have been and my pain should just go away because they say so. My quality of life will be over and I would not be able to go on. I have tried different pain meds and… Read more »
