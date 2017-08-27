Politics

Margolis: Improbably, socialism gains ground in Trump’s America

By

Bernie Sanders
Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks to reporters at a senior center in St. Albans. Photo by Alexandre Silberman/VTDigger

Editor’s note: Jon Margolis is VTDigger’s political columnist.

Something new is going on in American politics and Vermont – or at least one Vermonter – gets some of the credit.

Or blame, depending on one’s outlook.

What’s happening is a resurgence of interest in (and some support for) that once-reviled political creed: socialism.

Last month some 2,000 supporters attended the Democratic Socialists of America annual convention in Chicago, and the group now has 25,000 members, according to Joseph M. Schwartz, a political science professor at Temple University, who is on the DSA national political committee.

“It’s the largest democratic socialist organization in America since the 1930s,” Schwartz said.

And it wouldn’t have happened without Vermont’s own independent Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Running against Hillary Clinton as an avowed “democratic socialist” last year, Sanders failed to get the Democratic nomination for president. But in the words of a DSA statement, he “exposed countless young people to the idea of democratic socialism for the first time.”

A lot of them, it seems, were and are favorably impressed. And maybe not just young people. Sanders, according to a recent poll, is the best-liked politician in America.

Not that democratic socialism is sweeping the country. Polling makes clear that at least 60 percent of Americans prefer a capitalist system, with no more than 35 percent even having a “positive image” (the Gallup Poll’s wording) of socialism.

But 35 percent is not a tiny minority, and other polls show that while most younger Americans are not socialists, they’re not all that impressed by capitalism, either.

Maybe because they haven’t done very well by it these last few decades.

Besides, for younger people, the word “socialism” is less likely to invoke memories of the tyrannical, terrifying, Soviet Union and more likely to bring to mind universal health insurance, free college tuition, and Bernie Sanders, who is neither tyrannical nor terrifying.

“Sanders legitimated the term,” Schwartz said.

Even though Bernie Sanders is not a socialist. When he was asked to explain his ideology last year, Sanders would often reply that he hoped the United States would become more like Denmark.

A very impressive country, Denmark. It’s one of the world’s richest, and on the most recent “Happiness Survey,” Danes stood as the happiest people on earth. The United States was 13th.

But Denmark is not socialist. Its private, for-profit economy is dominated by multinational corporations such as pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk and the Carlsberg beer-brewing firm. The very pro-capitalist Index of Economic Freedom run by the very conservative Heritage Foundation and the Wall Street Journal ranks Denmark 12th, just a smidgen behind the United States. (First and second are Hong Kong and Singapore, where there isn’t much non-economic freedom.)

What Denmark does have is strong legal protection of workers’ rights and generous public benefits such as paid family leave, child care, health care and education. It’s a robust social democracy, which appears to be what Sanders means by “socialism.”

But that’s not what the real socialists mean. They distinguish themselves from others on the political left by espousing “economic democracy,” in which most goods and services are produced by something other than for-profit firms and individuals, though not necessarily by the government.

A socialist economy, Schwartz said, would be full of worker-owned and cooperative enterprises. “The state would own some,” he said, ”but then the question is: Who owns the state? If it isn’t democratic, it isn’t socialism.”

As has been true for decades, today’s socialists lack a precise plan for getting from where the world is to where they want it to be.

“Our vision of democratic socialism is necessarily partial and speculative, and is in no way intended to be a blueprint,” the Democratic Socialists of America said in the “Resistance Rising” document it adopted at its 2015 convention. “The specific contours … will be democratically determined … by those who live it.”

A combination of admirable open-mindedness and a cop-out.

But a certain amount of copping out comes with the territory of any idealistic reform movement, and it isn’t that socialism is devoid of ideas. On the contrary, part of the revived interest in socialism comes from the intellectual vigor of the relatively new (2010) journal Jacobin, which claims 1 million web visits a month, and the quarterly magazine Dissent, founded in 1954 (by Norman Mailer among others), now featuring news and analysis by energetic young scholars and journalists.

And even some advocates of capitalism acknowledge that it may not last forever. Nothing does, and capitalism is a human creation, and therefore flawed.

In an interview on the website Vox, Eric Weinstein, the managing director of an investment firm run by ultra-right-winger Peter Thiel, said recently that “market capitalism … was actually tied to a particular period of time” and could be replaced by “a hybrid model” combining aspects of capitalism and socialism.

If such a change occurs, it is likely to evolve gradually rather than via some political cataclysm. That could explain why socialists advocate social democratic policies – a higher minimum wage, Medicare for all, stronger labor unions — as steps along the way to their ultimate goal. Socialism itself may not have much support in America. Many of its specific proposals do.

Socialists do face one powerful argument against their system: It does not exist anywhere. If it’s a good idea, why haven’t the people of any country freely decided to adopt it? In what professor Schwartz conceded was “something of a problem,” no democracy has chosen socialism. They all prefer a market economy dominated by private enterprise.

Does this prove that socialism is either impractical or undesirable?

Probably, at least for now.

But that applies to other political ideologies, too, and to none more than the one that might be considered socialism’s polar opposite: economic libertarianism, or free-market purism. Just as every modern, prosperous, enlightened democracy has chosen a market economy, every one of them has chosen, to one degree or another, to be a social democracy, where law buffers the roughest edges of the market and protects people from its adverse consequences.

And does this prove that social democracy is necessary?

So it seems.

Jon Margolis

About Jon

Jon Margolis is VTDigger's columnist. He is the author of The Last Innocent Year: America in 1964, left the Chicago Tribune early in 1995 after 23 years as Washington correspondent, sports writer, correspondent-at-large and general columnist. Margolis spent most of his Tribune years in the Washington Bureau as the newspaper’s chief national political correspondent. In 1988, he was a one of the journalists asking questions of Senators Lloyd Bentsen and Dan Quayle in their televised vice presidential debate. Before joining the Tribune in 1973, Margolis had been the Albany Bureau Chief for Newsday. He was the first reporter on the scene of the Attica prison rebellion in 1971, and spent the entire first night inside the prisoner-held “D” yard. Earlier, Margolis was a reporter for the Bergen Record in Hackensack, N.J.; the Miami Herald and the Concord Monitor (N.H.). In addition to The Last Innocent Year, published by William Morrow in 1999, he is the author of How To Fool Fish With Feathers: An Incompleat Guide to Fly Fishing (Simon and Schuster, 1991) and The Quotable Bob Dole — Witty, Wise and Otherwise, (Avon Books, 1995). He also wrote two chapters of Howard Dean: A citizens Guide to the Man Who Would be President (Steerforth, 2003). A native of New Jersey, Margolis graduated from Oberlin College in 1962. He served in the US Army.

Email: [email protected]

  • rosemariejackowski

    Just 2 points. No Socialist I have ever known would support the F-35.
    And, some socialists support libertarianism… even to a degree, economic libertarianism.

  • Dominic Cotignola

    “Socialists do face one powerful argument against their system: It does not exist anywhere. If it’s a good idea, why haven’t the people of any country freely decided to adopt it?”

    Because Socialism has been tide to communism. Which are two different things. Capitalism is tide to the rich running and voting for it. We as a people, never decided to go the way of capitalism. The upper class in this country did.

    • Jay Eshelman

      Re: ” Because Socialism has been [tied] to communism. Which are two different things. ”

      Really?

      so•cial•ism: noun: (in Marxist theory) a transitional social state between the overthrow of capitalism and the realization of communism.

      The Socialist’s creed is the 1848 Marx/Engels missive ‘Communist Manifesto’ (originally Manifesto of the Communist Party).

      U.S.S.R., acronym for the first major communist government in the modern world, stands for the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

      Seems to me that Mr. Margolis and others, as with the proverbial leopard, are trying to change their spots. Caveat Emptor.

      • Dennis Works

        Jay Eshelman: Your fault in defining socialism is exactly what you wrote: “in Marxist theory”. There are almost as many definitions of socialism as there are people. It means different things to different people as it is a human invention, as is capitalism, communism, and all other political theories. Socialism, as supposedly practiced by the Soviet Union, or China, or Cuba, etc. were all different enterprises with different goals, different ways to reach those goals, and different degrees of success. The same can be said for capitalism. There is American-style capitalism, Canadian-style capitalism, Danish-style capitalism, etc. – same as with all other political systems.

        Finally, when you said “U.S.S.R., acronym for the first major communist government in the modern world, stands for the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.”, you are implying the USSR was a true “socialist” country because they had the word “Socialist” in their official name. That’s the same as saying North Korea is a democracy because their official name is the “Democratic People’s Republic of Korea”. One does not necessarily beget the other.

        • Jay Eshelman

          Mr. Works: To say that there are almost as many definitions of anything as there are people is to say we have linguistic anarchy. That’s pure sophistry. The definition of socialism I referenced was from the dictionary.

          And I wasn’t implying anything with the U.S.S.R. reference other than to point out that a truly communist country used the term ‘Socialist’ to describe itself. In other words, and as the dictionary definition of ‘socialism’ indicates, socialism is a transitional social state between the overthrow of capitalism and the realization of communism.

          Capitalism, accordingly, is ‘an economic system characterized by private or corporate ownership of capital goods, by investments that are determined by private decision, and by prices, production, and the distribution of goods that are determined mainly by competition in a free market’.

          Anarchy, what you describe, is the absence or denial of any authority or established order…by your definition – the denial of established language.

          What you are saying is, in effect, precisely what Mr. Margolis is attempting with his commentary – the leopard is denying it has spots by changing the definition of what a spot is. It is, in fact, precisely what North Korea is attempting to do by calling itself a ‘Democratic People’s Republic’ when, in fact, there is nothing democratic about it.

          Here’s another idiom for you:
          ‘You can’t make a silk purse from a sows ear’.

      • Dominic Cotignola

        You just proved the point I made above. Since we are quoting things off the internet. Here ya go.
        http://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/100214/what-difference-between-communism-and-socialism.asp

        America is a Socialist country already if you talking economics. The far right politically would like to tear down those walls, hence the problem with passing the health care bill.

  • Edward Letourneau

    This thinking will end the democratic party. The only reason sanders made it as far as he did in 2106, was because people disliked and did not trust Clinton. The only attraction of sanders to younger people is his ever constant promise of free stuff. But when the younger people get to the point where they have to pay the bill, sanders and his message will be ignored.

  • Matt Young

    If Bernie was truly a “socialist” he certainly would give away some of his houses to the less fortunate. I guess socialism is “for the other people.” Bernie just talks the talk.

    • Dennis Works

      Matt Young: Bernie is NOT a true “socialist”, any more than Lenin, Stalin, Kruschev, or Putin. Bernie believes in capitalism, just not wide-open, libertarian, laissez-faire, Ayn Rand style capitalism.

  • Mary Daly

    I like the old saying,” that nothing in life is free.” What will these young socialist think when they are no longer under Daddy’s wing and a large percent of their earnings go to buy stuff for others with no input from them about what and how much? I bet they will come to realize that some form of capitalization has some direct benefits for them.

    • Dennis Works

      Mary Daly: You are correct. Nothing in life is free. However, we can make different choices as to where and how we spend our resources (taxes). THAT is what Bernie advocates – making different choices. You asked “What will these young socialist think when they are no longer under Daddy’s wing and a large percent of their earnings go to buy stuff for others with no input from them about what and how much?”. Well, that’s not REALLY how it would work now, is it? After all people who live in democracies DO have input. Ask the Danes how they like their blend of democracy, socialism, capitalism – all polls and all measurements have consistently shown the people of Denmark as the happiest on earth – yet they pay higher taxes than Americans do. But, they get SO MUCH MORE in return from their taxes: Poverty rates less than one-third of ours, higher per capita income, one-third less income inequality, 100% of citizens with quality health care, one year of paid parental leave, 5 weeks of guaranteed paid vacation per year, almost 20% fewer hours worked per year, higher employment rates, lower debt as a percentage of their GDP, and yes, higher taxes (56% of the GDP compared to the U.S. at 33.1%). Choices. Americans used to be fearless and pioneering people. Now we seem to be in constant fear and afraid to be innovative.

      • Jay Eshelman

        Re: “Nothing in life is free. However, we can make different choices as to where and how we spend our resources (taxes). ”

        What choices would those be and who decides what choices are to be considered in your world?

        Under ‘socialism’ (i.e. communism), the State makes those decisions and one size fits all.

        In free markets, the ‘sovereign consumer’ makes those decisions, innovation thrives, the people are happy. That’s the way it is in Denmark.
        https://fee.org/articles/the-myth-of-scandinavian-socialism/

        Check out the Digger story on Hands-on Brick Math program teaches K-5 Math with Lego bricks.
        https://vtdigger.org/2017/08/25/hands-brick-math-program-teaches-k-5-math-lego-bricks/#.WaSP_Sh96Uk

        The Lego Group (A privately held company in Demark) 2016 Financials
        Annual Revenue = $37.9 Billion
        Net Profit = $ 9.4 Billion

        I’d be a happy camper with a 24% profit too…and wouldn’t mind paying more taxes either.

  • Paul Richards

    Bernie is a chameleon; changing as he needs to for maximum market penetration. What he says and what he does from one day to the next don’t necessarily represent any form of rationale. In his lifetime learning of politics (he knows no other life) he has come to know what pushes people’s buttons. He has really mastered the process and has gained near maximum effectiveness. He is currently the democrat’s front runner representing the party like no other. No one else is even close. He appeals to the permanent underclass created and maintained by the democrats. All of those entrenched by the big lie that they are destined to be disadvantaged due to someone else’s fault and must vote for people like Bernie in order to be taken care of by big government are smitten with him.

  • Jimmy T. Tomczak

    Look no further than the agricultural price supports and failing business bailouts to find that socialism is alive and well in the US. Hypocrisy turns the world.