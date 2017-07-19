Medical society taps lobbyist as new leader

The Vermont Medical Society, which represents doctors across the state, has selected its lobbyist to run the organization when the current leader retires.

Jessa Barnard, who has been the organization’s general counsel and vice president for policy since March, will replace Paul Harrington as executive vice president of the organization Dec. 1. Harrington retires Nov. 30.

The organization chose Barnard, a Bennington native and daughter of a Vermont orthopedic surgeon, after a national search.

Barnard worked for the Vermont Medical Society from 2002 to 2005 before lobbying for the Maine Medical Association for four years. She went to Dartmouth College and Stanford University School of Law and once created a program in California for low-income people with diabetes.

“We were fortunate to have a very strong field of candidates for the position, but Jessa really rose to the top with her extensive health care policy expertise and familiarity with the state and its physician community,” Dr. Wendy Davis, the president of the medical society, said in a news release.

“At this critical juncture in the evolution of our state and national health care systems, strong leadership from the physician, physician assistant and other health professional communities is an absolute must if we are going to reform the delivery of care in a way that protects our patients’ well-being,” Davis said.

Barnard said: “I am committed to working with VMS members and leadership to ensure that Vermont remains a leader in providing health care coverage, health care services and an environment in which physicians can enjoy the practice medicine and focus on caring for their patients.

“Thanks to Paul’s thoughtful advocacy and organizational guidance, I am inheriting a society on strong footing and look forward to finding opportunities for future growth.”