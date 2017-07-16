 

PTSD center in White River Junction poised for full funding

Jul. 16, 2017, 3:28 pm by Leave a Comment
military

American soldiers prepare to take off from a base in Afghanistan. U.S. Army photo

WASHINGTON — A national Veterans Affairs center headquartered in White River Junction is likely to be fully funded in the next fiscal year.

In the version of a budget bill that passed the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday, the National Center for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder was fully funded at $40 million.

The Trump administration’s budget request for the center was $19.7 million, according to legislative documents.

The center, headquartered in White River Junction, focuses on researching and developing treatments for post-traumatic stress disorder, which can affect veterans who have been through combat or other stressful experiences.

The center, which is a division of the Department of Veterans Affairs, also works to spread information throughout the country to improve treatment of PTSD among veterans and the general public, according to its website.

The proposal the Senate committee approved last week would put funding for the center at levels equal to the current fiscal year.

The bill, which sets the funding levels for military construction and Veterans Affairs, was the first of 12 appropriations bills the committee approved this year. The 31-member committee passed the bill unanimously.

The budget includes $88.9 billion in spending on a wide range of military infrastructure projects and veterans’ services, an increase of $6.1 million over the current fiscal year.

Speaking at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing Thursday, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., vice chair of the committee, praised several initiatives in the legislation — including funding for the center in White River Junction.

A parallel budget bill that passed the House Appropriations Committee earlier this year also includes full funding for the PTSD research center.

Other items in the Senate bill include $9.5 billion for construction of military infrastructure projects such as housing for military families and operational facilities.

It also increases the money available for medical services through the VA by $1.9 million, for a total of $46.8 billion.

There was strong support for the legislation in the committee last week, with lawmakers on both ends of the political spectrum praising the bill.

The bipartisan vote played out against a backdrop of uncertainty and turmoil surrounding the larger budget picture.

Typically, each chamber’s budget committee set spending limits for the next fiscal year. However, neither the House nor Senate has yet approved budget numbers for fiscal year 2018.

Filed Under: Health Care Tagged With: , , , , , ,
Elizabeth Hewitt

Elizabeth Hewitt is the criminal justice reporter for VTDigger. She grew up in central Vermont and holds a graduate degree in magazine journalism from New York University. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter @emhew

Latest stories by Elizabeth

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "PTSD center in White River Junction poised for full funding"