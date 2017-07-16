 

Middlesex murder victim’s boyfriend faces charges for taking car, debit card

Jul. 16, 2017, 8:54 am

Editor’s note: This story is by freelance reporter Anna Merriman.

Homicide victim Cindy Cook’s boyfriend drove her missing car and used her debit card two days after Cook’s body was found in an embankment in Middlesex earlier this week, police said in a statement Saturday.

Vermont State Police are looking for boyfriend Randal Gebo, 61 of Barre City. Gebo faces counts of felony aggravated vehicle operation without owner consent and fraudulent use and possession of a credit card, according to the statement.

Randal Gebo

Randal Gebo, 61, of Barre City.

The news is the latest update in the case since the body of 59-year-old Cook, also of Barre, was found in an embankment off Brook Road in Middlesex Wednesday night. Police labeled her death a homicide and said that based on the level of decomposition, they believe Cook had been in the embankment for days.

Police also said her 2009 Mini Cooper was missing Thursday.

They announced Saturday that they believe Gebo drove the car out of Vermont and last used Cook’s debit card to withdraw money from a bank in West Prescott, Ar., Friday afternoon.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Gebo and ask that anyone who sees him or the car, with Vermont registration GBH823, call state police at 802-229-9191.

