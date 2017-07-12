Phoenix Books growing into new home, but not going far

ESSEX — Phoenix Books Essex is expanding, and the move is just around the corner from its current location in an outlet center known as the Essex Shoppes.

“We’ve been here for 10 years,” said Phoenix Books co-owner Michael DeSanto. “We have a very strong presence in town and in the surrounding towns such as Jericho, Underhill and Colchester. It wasn’t sensible to have the customers go to a new location.”

DeSanto and co-owner Renee Reiner are loyal to their customer base. His description of the typical Phoenix Books customers is idyllic as it is grounded in love of family. “(The customer may look like) Grandma, Mom and three kids. They’re in the bookstore because Grandma wants to buy the kids’ summer reading books, and Mom wants to help.”

The store is slated to move in late July to 2 Carmichael St. DeSanto said he expects the business to be shuttered for about a week after the move to get up and running in the new location.

The discovery of the new site came as a boon to the husband-and-wife team. For the two, it seemed like a good omen for the venture. “(The landlord) was very amenable to get a tenant of our stature,” DeSanto said.

The lease on the current store runs through the end of September, and DeSanto plans on using the site. “We’re trying to sell off stuff we don’t have use for,” he said. “At the new site, we’re going to have at least 1,200 square feet more than what we have now.”

Also, the new space is set to allow for increasing inventory, expanding the bargain book offerings, exploring the market to sell used books. The owners also hope to better serve the community through partnerships with schools in addition to welcoming off-site events and local organizations. The new store will also contain the biography, children’s and Vermont sections familiar to patrons, among other offerings.

DeSanto also said the new store boasts high visibility from Vermont Route 15, an artery that carries more than 15,000 vehicles daily.

“Every car that goes by will see our signage and know there is an indie bookstore right here,” said Reiner. She is also excited that Carmichael Street is home to a number of locally owned businesses. “We think the local flavor of the pet shop and the restaurants are a good fit for us, and the new spot is just a short walk from our current location.”

Some customers weren’t aware the store was pulling up stakes and moving, but they seemed reassured that Phoenix Books would remain a local staple. South Burlington resident Heather McCabe seemed nonplussed about the move. “I think it’s fine,” she said.

Although the familiar café won’t be in the new location, a children’s play area is slated to be part of the new store. DeSanto said he plans on using space that is currently dedicated to the café for more retail items in the soon-to-be open spot. Construction on the new store is well underway, and Reiner is closely watching the growth of the youth spot.

For his part, DeSanto also said the café will be missed by some, although he pointed out that other food businesses are located feet away from the new Phoenix Books spot.

As customer traffic grew and the business expanded, DeSanto realized the Essex location needed more shipping, receiving and office space. A small, cramped room utilized for staff in the back of the current spot leaves little room for movement. Every surface is used for business supplies and computers, and it’s a tight squeeze when employees pass each other in the back room.

Before starting Phoenix Books in Essex, the couple ran the Book Rack and Children’s Pages from 1995 to 2003. DeSanto and Reiner added locations in Burlington, Rutland and Chester in addition to a sister store in Woodstock.