The Deeper Dig: Obamacare repeal and Vermont

Last week, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that the U.S. Senate would delay its vote on legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Next week, lawmakers return to Washington to resume discussion of a health care proposal that could have a major impact on Vermont.
In this week’s podcast, VTDigger health care reporter Erin Mansfield explains how the ACA has affected the state and what health care in Vermont might look like if the law is repealed.
