New owner expected to split Bennington Honda, Toyota dealerships

BENNINGTON — A combined Toyota and Honda dealership in Bennington is indicating a separation is in the offing.

The Carbone Honda and Toyota showrooms are now housed in a single dealership and service building on North Bennington Road. But a preliminary plan submitted to the town shows a free-standing building for Honda and major reconstruction of the existing building for the Toyota brand.

Town Assistant Manager and Planning Director Daniel Monks said staff members are reviewing the preliminary design, and he expects final plans will be submitted by the company within a few weeks. That proposal would then go to the town Development Review Board for permitting.

When the Carbone Auto Group, based in Utica, New York, was acquired in September by national dealership network Lithia Motors Inc. of Medford, Oregon, a spokesman said it is a policy of the firm to move combined brands into separate buildings. Both Toyota and Honda also are known in the industry to be reluctant to locate dealerships in the same location.

Lithia Motors lists 150 dealerships selling 30 auto brands in 16 states.