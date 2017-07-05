Brattleboro first responders see spate of heroin overdoses

(This story is by Harmony Birch, of the Brattleboro Reformer, in which it first appeared July 5, 2017.)

BRATTLEBORO — Local emergency personnel spent their Fourth of July responding to eight drug overdose calls. Seven of them were confirmed as heroin overdoses. On Wednesday morning there was another overdose.

All of the people survived, though some were flown to hospitals and are in critical condition.

Capt. Mark Carignan of the Brattleboro Police Department said there were “some consistencies in the scenes.” Bags of heroin with the same brand stamp were found at the seven confirmed heroin overdoses.

Carignan said drugs are marketed in a similar way as legal products. Materials usually come from Afghanistan, are processed in Mexico or Canada, and then are packaged throughout the United States. During the packaging process, dealers put brand stamps on their bags.

Carignan said the stamps range from Mickey Mouse to hand grenades. During the election, there was even a “Trump” brand. The stamp was a picture of Donald Trump’s face.

The Police Department declined to give details about this batch’s stamp to keep people from seeking it out.

The department isn’t sure yet if the heroin is just particularly potent, or if it is laced with other ingredients. Officials are still investigating where the heroin came from.

Carignan suspects the timing of the overdoses was coincidence. “There’s no indication that it had anything to do with the holiday,” he said.

He encouraged loved ones of addicts to “support them in treatment.” He said it’s been shown that ostracizing addicts is ineffective. “Alienating them drives them deeper into their addiction,” he said.

Warning signs of an overdose include passing out and having shallow breathing or a bluish skin coloring. Carignan said anyone witnessing a possible overdose should call 911. Sometimes, he said, people delay calling so they can clean up the scene.

“In those situations our concern isn’t arresting people,” Carignan said. He also emphasized that Vermont has a Good Samaritan law. The law, passed in 2013, protects both victims and witnesses from facing charges for drugs or violation of probation or restraining orders when calling 911.