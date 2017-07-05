 

Attorney general to hold forum on health care costs

Jul. 5, 2017, 7:41 pm

Attorney General TJ Donovan will hold a public forum on health care costs Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Contois Auditorium at Burlington City Hall.

Donovan’s office runs a Public Protection Division dedicated to consumer affairs and enforcing antitrust laws.

Amy Cooper, the executive director of HealthFirst, a group that represents independent doctors, is one of the scheduled speakers. Another is Judy Henkin, the general counsel for the Green Mountain Care Board, which regulates hospital budgets and insurance premiums.

Mike Fisher, the chief health care advocate for Vermont Legal Aid, will also speak. Additional speakers will be announced closer to the event, according to Natalie Silver, a spokesperson for Donovan.

“The cost of health care is a consumer protection issue,” Donovan said in a news release. “Consumers have questions. We are trying to give Vermont consumers access to information and the opportunity to ask questions on this topic.”

Erin Mansfield

Erin Mansfield covers health care and business for VTDigger. From 2013 to 2015, she wrote for the Rutland Herald and Times Argus. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Erin on Twitter @erin_vt

