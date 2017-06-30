 

Police investigate Bradford home explosion

Jun. 30, 2017, 1:27 pm

This home on Upper Plain Road in Bradford was heavily damaged in an explosion Thursday. Vermont State Police photo

Police are investigating an explosion that destroyed a home in Bradford Thursday evening.

First responders were alerted to a home explosion around 6:45 p.m. They arrived at the residence on Upper Plain Road shortly afterward.

Police say they have contacted the homeowner, who was out of town at the time of the explosion. There were no injuries.

The explosion caused heavy damage to the residence, police say. Vermont State Police provided a photo showing two missing walls and a collapsed second story. Police secured the remaining structure Friday to prevent further collapse, according to Scott Waterman, the Vermont State Police public information officer.

“The house, as far as I understand, is completely destroyed,” Waterman said.

The cause of the explosion is still unclear. The Division of Fire Safety, the VSP Fire Investigation Unit and the VSP bomb squad were investigating Friday, according to police.

