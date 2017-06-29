The Deeper Dig: Jane Sanders and Burlington College explained

This week’s podcast features two stories about Jane Sanders’ leadership at the school. Morgan True talks about the land deal that has federal investigators looking into the now-defunct college. Plus, Jasper Craven breaks down an arrangement Sanders made with a woodworking school run by her daughter that has raised questions in recent months.

Last week, VTDigger reported that Jane Sanders, the wife of Sen. Bernie Sanders, has hired attorneys to represent her in a Justice Department probe of a land deal she orchestrated as president of Burlington College. Records obtained by VTDigger in April confirmed that the investigation was taking place.

Michael Dougherty is VTDigger's community editor.

