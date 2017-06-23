YWP: ‘That Song Sounds Like Blueberries’

About the Young Writers Project

Ben Stoll, 17, of Georgia, Vermont explains the background of his poem, That Song Sounds Like Blueberries: “I wrote this poem about my younger brother, Will, and I when we worked at a blueberry field last summer. This was our first paid position ever, so we were both very excited. I had just gotten my six months on my driver’s license, so Will and I drove ourselves to work, and it was the first slice of freedom we had ever had. On the way to the field every morning, Will would play ‘Runaway’ by Kanye West, and I would roll down the windows and we would sing along as loud as we could. Almost a year later, whenever the song comes up on the playlist, my brother and I can’t help but grin.”



That Song Sounds Like Blueberries

By Ben Stoll

Click below to hear Ben read his work.



Could you play that one song?You know the one I’m talking about.You know,the one we blared from the car stereo,with all the windows rolled down so all could hear,the song we would play picking blueberriesin that all-natural,weed-chokedberry farm.I want to be reminded of the timesI would pick four flats to your two.I want to remember the daywhen I traversed the fieldsto see where you were,and to my horror and great amusement,found that you were lying on your backeating a spilled flat of berriesin all your sun-kissed glory.I want to envision our last day on the job,you and I sitting on a picnic table,gulping water and complaining about the smell of skunk.Could you please play that song?The one that reminds me of a summer well spent.

