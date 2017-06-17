 

Vermont Attorney General joins coalition investigating opioid manufacturers

Jun. 17, 2017, 6:37 am by Leave a Comment
TJ Donovan

Attorney General TJ Donovan. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger

Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan is working with a coalition of attorneys general to investigate the role of opiate manufacturers in the national addiction crisis.

Across the country, addiction rates to opiate painkillers and street drugs like heroin are skyrocketing. In Vermont, there were 106 opioid-related fatalities last year — a record high. Seventy-five people died of opiate overdoses in 2015.

“When you’re looking at the opiate crisis, it really is critical that it is a comprehensive approach,” Donovan said.

Donovan said Friday the opioid crisis has long been a priority of his, since he served as state’s attorney in Chittenden County. He said the approach to countering opiate addiction should include efforts to prevent addiction, to intervene and provide treatment, and to use law enforcement resources to clamp down on drug dealers.

The role pharmaceutical manufacturers have played in the crisis is “another prong” of the issue that should be under scrutiny, he said.

“If we’re talking about a comprehensive approach, we should address the question of corporate responsibility,” Donovan said.

Donovan declined to provide details of the investigation into pharmaceutical companies.

According to a release from the Vermont Attorney General’s office, Donovan is one of more than 25 state’s attorneys in the country to join the investigation. The coalition is bipartisan.

There has been a focus on the role pharmaceutical companies have played in the opiate crisis recently. The state of Ohio sued five pharmaceutical companies last month, claiming they failed to represent the risks associated with opiate painkillers they manufacture.

Donovan said he felt it was wise to partner with other states on the issue.

“Generally, I think when you have common interests it makes sense to collaborate and communicate,” he said.

In a statement, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said the city supports Donovan’s initiative, and called the opiate addiction crisis “one of the worst man-made public health epidemics in history.”

It is outrageous and tragic that state and local governments struggle to humanely treat and support the millions who have been devastated by the misuse of these prescription products while those who produce them amass great fortunes,” Weinberger said.

Filed Under: Courts & Corrections Tagged With: ,
Elizabeth Hewitt

Elizabeth Hewitt is the criminal justice reporter for VTDigger. She grew up in central Vermont and holds a graduate degree in magazine journalism from New York University. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter @emhew

Latest stories by Elizabeth

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Vermont Attorney General joins coalition investigating opioid manufac..."