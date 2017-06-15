Keurig to lay off 40 employees, says Labor Department

Keurig Green Mountain in Waterbury will lay off 40 employees, according to the Vermont Department of Labor.

On Wednesday, the company told 30 people that they would be laid off, according to Lindsay Kurrle, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Labor. Another 10 layoffs are expected in the near future, she said.

Kurrle said the layoffs affect workers in Essex Junction, Waterbury, and South Burlington. She said the displaced workers all hold administrative positions and are not hourly workers.

The layoffs follow 108 job losses at the company in June, and 200 layoffs in August 2015. At that time, the company had a workforce of more than 6,000.

The company was not required to file notice with the Vermont Department of Labor, but has been gathering the names of affected workers so the state can reach out and try to help them, Kurrle said. Companies must report layoffs of 50 people or more.

“We will absolutely be working with them to provide rapid response to those people who don’t have a place to go,” Kurrle said.

A Keurig spokesperson said in a statement: “This action balances our operational needs across the organization, allowing us to reinvest in our brands and business in ways that will benefit our consumers and support our strategic growth objectives.”

“Those whose jobs are affected will be supported through the transition and offered severance benefits including salary continuation,” the statement said.

The action is part of 130 layoffs across the country, the statement said.

