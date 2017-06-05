 

Ex-mayor mediating for Burlington Town Center developer, foes

Jun. 5, 2017, 6:20 pm by 5 Comments
Peter Clavelle

Former Burlington Mayor Peter Clavelle speaks at a news conference. File photo by Morgan True/VTDigger

BURLINGTON — Former Mayor Peter Clavelle has been mediating talks between the Burlington Town Center redevelopment and residents who are challenging the project’s regulatory approval in court.

Attorney John Franco, who represents the project opponents, said Clavelle reached out to him in April and that the first mediation session was May 5. There have been three sessions so far, he added.

At a status conference Monday in the Environmental Division of Chittenden County Superior Court, Judge Thomas Walsh laid out a schedule for the legal appeal that would set a trial sometime between September and November, Franco said.

Walsh has yet to rule on a request from project developer Don Sinex to dismiss the case, but his decision is expected in the coming weeks, according to the parties.

Walsh previously denied the residents’ request for a stay of construction, but he noted in his decision that if his ruling in the case ultimately requires substantive changes to the project, the developer would have to foot the bill.

Franco and his clients are appealing permits the city’s Development Review Board granted in March. They say the project doesn’t have enough parking, and there were procedural issues with the passage of new zoning in an area of downtown where the project is located.

Separately, the group is challenging the state’s determination that the project doesn’t need Act 250 environmental review. Franco said he expects the cases to be merged and heard together.

The Burlington Town Center redevelopment is slated to include housing, retail and office space on ground now occupied by half the existing mall. The development’s 14-story towers would make it the state’s tallest building.

Sinex, who owns the mall, said he was hoping for the earliest trial date possible.

“We are ready to go, and we want to avoid delay which could put the project at risk,” Sinex said in a statement. “We do plan to continue the enabling and deconstruction activities this summer as planned, so that we can move to construction promptly.”

Sinex attorney Brian Dunkiel said they were reasonably happy with the schedule Walsh laid out Monday. “I think the court’s schedule, compared to what it could have been, is relatively fast, but of course we’d like it to go faster,” Dunkiel said.

In an earlier filing, Sinex said he is missing out on $270,000 a month in rent now that he’s cleared out the half of the mall he plans to raze. He said he’d begin to lose an additional $240,000 a month in increased construction costs if the project is delayed.

Sinex said his team initiated the mediation. “I’m a practical person and continue to hope for a sensible resolution to all of this litigation,” he said. “That’s why we reached out to discuss potential settlement with the project opponents, though we are vigorously defending against their claims in court and will continue to do so.”

Clavelle, a Progressive who served as mayor from 1995 to 2006, has come out as a vocal supporter of the project and served as treasurer of a political action committee used by current Mayor Miro Weinberger to press the passage of two related ballot items.

However, Franco said Clavelle is a good choice to mediate — despite having no formal training as a mediator — because he has the trust of both sides. Beyond that, Franco said mediation laws tightly restrict what can be divulged about the negotiations.

“We can’t talk about the substance of what goes on at mediation,” he said.
“It has to be completely confidential, because if it’s not confidential, the parties can’t let their hair down and have frank discussions about the issues.”

Dunkiel said the city was aware of the talks but has had no direct involvement.

“I welcome anything that could lead to a sensible and prompt resolution that allows this project to go forward, and I appreciate Mayor Clavelle’s willingness to participate in the process,” Weinberger said in a statement.

Morgan True

Morgan True is VTDigger's Burlington bureau chief covering the city and Chittenden County. A Seattle native, he graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism before working for several publications in Massachusetts. Read more

  • This is heart warming. Coming on the heels fo Bermie’s million dollar disclosure another former Burlington continues to cash in under the guise of helping the lesser fortunate. Love this country.

  • Jamie Carter

    In 1970, the population of Burlington was 38,633 and the population of Chittenden County was 99,131. In 2010 the population of Burlington was 42,417 and the population of Chittenden County had grown to 156,545.

    Anyone see a problem here? Growth in Burlington is stagnant. It’s as developed as it will ever be unless changes are made. There is simply very little land left to develop and the only choice now is to grow upward. And yet we have the same people who demand we do something about climate change block upward growth which would allow for a more dense urban center, reducing commuter traffic and one of the major sources of greenhouse gases in Vermont… commuting into and out of Burlington,VT.

    Why is that? Well, we can’t disrupt their view of the lake with tall buildings… Nimbyism at it’s finest in the progressive bastion of Burlington. Fix the problem as long as it doesn’t affect me… On a side note, it would be really interesting to see how all of those progressive policies have affected the per capita spending of Burlington over those 40 years. With nearly no population growth, one would expect very little in the way of budget growth once normalized to todays dollars… I suspect that is very far from the reality…

    • Kelly Green

      Well said Jamie. Our lack of housing and very high cost of living are costing us our next generation of community members. BTW, the lead appellant on the appeal case lives in a penthouse apartment above KeyBank and has stopped another project in the viewshed of that building with an appeal that included “parking” concerns.

      • Edward Letourneau

        You do understand don’t you that 50% of rents go to taxes and fees? That is the cause of unaffordable housing.

  • Peter Chick

    Malls seem to be going the way of the dial phone.

