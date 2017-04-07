 

YWP: ‘The Importance of Pronouns’

Apr. 7, 2017, 12:00 pm by Leave a Comment

About the Young Writers Project

YWP only green-webYWP, an independent nonprofit based in Burlington, Vermont, engages young people to write and use digital media to express themselves with clarity and power and to gain confidence and skills for the workplace and life. YWP publishes about 1,000 students’ work each year here, in newspapers across Vermont, on Vermont Public Radio and in YWP’s monthly digital magazine, The Voice. Since 2006, it has offered young people a place to write, explore and connect online at youngwritersproject.org, which has only one rule: Be respectful. For more information, please contact YWP executive director Geoffrey Gevalt at [email protected].

Emily Hess, a sophomore at Peoples Academy in Morrisville, read her poem, “The Importance of Pronouns,” at the kickoff celebration for PoemCity Montpelier on the first day of April, National Poetry Month. Emily is among a group of Young Writers Project poets whose work is on display in Montpelier storefronts throughout April as part of PoemCity.

YWP Emily Hess

Emily Hess is a sophomore at Peoples Academy in Morrisville. Courtesy photo

The Importance of Pronouns

By Emily Hess

Click below to hear Emily read her work.
He had soft brown eyes and a forgiving soul.
He had a hug that consumed me in warmth.
He had lips that curled up at the ends and dimples when he laughed.
He had a voice more comforting than Bon Iver records at midnight.
He wore recycled shoes, and a cross necklace.
He also wore embarrassment between our interlocking fingers.
He kept secrets within our late night walks and me dropping him off 10 feet before his house.
He lived in a white house, which I would never see from the inside, with the label girlfriend tattooed on my shoulder.
He left, because my existence was his skeleton in the closet.

was afraid of what her parents would think.

Check out the April issue of The Voice, the Young Writers Project monthly digital magazine. Click here.

Filed Under: People & Places Tagged With: ,

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "YWP: ‘The Importance of Pronouns’"