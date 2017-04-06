Conservative group sues Vermont Attorney General over records denial

A national conservative group has taken the Vermont Attorney General’s office to court over allegations that state officials have blocked release of public records for political reasons.

The Energy and Environment Legal Institute, a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., has sued over communications between the attorneys general of Vermont and New York State.

Bill Sorrell, the former Vermont Attorney General, was part of a Climate Change Coalition of 19 states that considered investigating Exxon Mobil over allegations that the oil giant for decades hid research about the tie between fossil fuel consumption and the dangers of global warming, and, in so doing, deceived investors and the public.

The Vermont and New York attorneys general shared information under a common interest agreement that shields communications between attorneys from disclosure requirements when they are preparing to file a lawsuit.

The agreement said there could be a lawsuit at some point, but a case was not filed.

When the Energy and Environment Legal Institute requested records shared between the Vermont and New York attorneys general, Vermont issued a blanket denial. The institute appealed the decision and later filed a lawsuit.

Matthew Hardin, an attorney for Energy and Environment Legal Institute, says because Vermont shared information with New York State and then didn’t actually file a lawsuit the attorney general has no right to withhold the records.

“You can’t share something and then say it’s secret,” Hardin said in an interview.

In a hearing last week, Bill Griffin, the chief assistant attorney general, told a Washington County Superior Court judge that state records are broadly protected under the attorney-client privilege exemption of the Vermont Public Records Act.

Judge Mary Miles Teachout said that by Griffin’s reasoning “anything that happens in the Attorney General’s Office would all fall within that umbrella [attorney client privilege] that you’re claiming whether or not there’s a common interest agreement.”

“That’s right,” Griffin said. “We’re not relying — that’s free-standing, apart from any common interest agreement.”

“So is that your argument?” Teachout asked. “That the Attorney General’s Office never has to comply with any public records request because it is the attorney for the state of Vermont?”

“We have to determine what is in the interest of the state,” Griffin said.

Griffin also explained that not all requesters are the same. The Vermont Attorney General’s office finds out who is asking for records before releasing documents.

“We get a request from [Energy and Environment Legal Institute] and so one thing we might consider is where are they — who are these people?” Griffin said in a transcript of the hearing. “Where are they going with this? And we Google them and we find, you know, coal or Exxon or whatever — and so we’re thinking this is — we better — we better give this some thought before we — before we share information with this entity.”

“Or it might be a news organization and we think, well, what are they going to do with it?” he continued. “Well, they’re going to publish it to the world. So that would be — I mean, that would be my mental impression and, you know, let’s exercise some caution. Is there some public interest publishing this information at this time? Probably not.”

Hardin, the lawyer for Energy and Environment Legal Institute, said that the AG’s office was arguing that “everything is confidential, except for the things that they choose to disclose.”

“They disclose what they feel like and they don’t disclose what they don’t feel like,” Hardin said. “And now it’s come out in oral argument that one of the things that they do to determine who’s entitled or who they will provide public records to is they do a Google Search.

“So my clients don’t have rights under the Public Records Act because a Google search conducted by Attorney General’s employees says that they’re bad people, basically, and I just don’t think that’s what the law is,” Hardin continued. “I believe that the law is neutral. I believe that it applies to all of the citizenry.”

Hardin said Energy and Environment Legal Institute asked 10 attorneys general involved in the Climate Change Coalition whether they were asked to share communications and if so, whether they gave agree to do so or not.

“We wanted to know how many times Vermont consented or not to sharing,” Hardin said.

Vermont denied the institute’s public records request while other states responded without protest, he said.

“The attorney general’s office, essentially, wishes that it were exempt as a blanket matter from the Vermont Public Records Act, but that’s not — that’s not how the legislature wrote the law,” Hardin told the judge. “They have to claim the same exemptions every other agency is entitled to and they just don’t fit in this case.”

In a rebuttal at the end of the hearing, Griffin walked back his statements about how the AG’s office treats requesters. “We agree totally with the suggestion that the access to records law applies equally to all of — all requesters,” Griffin said. “I didn’t mean to suggest otherwise and I’m not suggesting otherwise.”

In an interview, newly elected Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan said Griffin’s comments about the AG’s review of requesters “was taken out of context.”

Private email case pending

The lawsuit with Energy and Environment Legal Institute is not the only records case Griffin and the AG’s office is facing right now.

Brady Toensing, a Charlotte attorney who is local counsel for the institute, sued Donovan’s predecessor Bill Sorrell over access to government communications on private email accounts.

The original request was made in December 2015 for communications over a four-year period from Jan. 1, 2011 between nine officials with the Vermont Attorney General’s office and employees and 30 other individuals and organizations. The AG identified 13,629 emails and provided the records to Toensing over the course of a year. The response was completed in April 2016. Toensing later filed an appeal on the grounds that the AG did not search private email accounts and text messaging accounts for correspondence about government business.

Public records from government email showed that Sorrell went on junkets paid for by corporations and received donations from lobbyists, according to reports from Seven Days newspaper.

Sorrell received a $10,000 campaign contribution from a law firm he later hired.

Toensing sued for private email records in June 2016.

On Feb. 8, the Chittenden County Superior Court ruled that public records created or placed on private email or text messaging accounts are not subject to search or disclosure under state law.

The trial court ruled that searches of private accounts “raised constitutional privacy concerns.”

“Under Toensing’s logic, the private communications accounts of any and all public officials and employees would be subject to search upon request,” the court wrote. “That cannot be a result the legislature intended or even contemplated.”

Last month, Toensing appealed the decision to the Vermont Supreme Court.

In a filing with the high court, Toensing says “the trial court described its own ruling, which allows state employees to ‘avoid valid public records requests merely by conducting official work-related communications on private email and text messaging accounts,’ as ‘a serious and frankly, disturbing concern.’”

Toensing cites a California case in which a judge ruled that elected officials shouldn’t be allowed to use a third party email address on a personal computer to “shield public records related to township activity.”

The San Jose ruling is one of a half dozen state and federal decisions Toensing used to press his case with the Vermont trial court.

Judge Robert Mello, of Chittenden County Superior Court, said these cases “offered no helpful guidance to the present case.”

Toensing argues Mello’s ruling was based on “a narrow reading of what constitutes a public record under the Vermont Public Records Act.”