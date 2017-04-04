 

Harrington leaving Vermont Medical Society

Apr. 4, 2017, 2:21 pm

The executive vice president of the Vermont Medical Society has announced his retirement.

Paul Harrington, who has served in the position since 2002, will leave at the end of 2017. The Vermont Medical Society will conduct a nationwide search for his replacement.

“It has been an extraordinary honor and privilege to have served the Society and its dedicated members for 15 years,” Harrington said in a press release.

“I will always be grateful for the counsel and support Vermont’s doctors have provided in helping me and my colleagues carry out our work on behalf of the state’s physicians and the people they care for.”

The Vermont Medical Society is a nonprofit organization serving the interests of the state’s doctors, especially primary care physicians. The organization lobbies in the Vermont Legislature for health care reform.

“There hasn’t been an important health care issue in Vermont in the last 20-plus years that hasn’t benefitted from Paul’s extraordinary expertise and insight,” Dr. Wendy Davis, M.D, the president of the Vermont Medical Society said in a press release.

“The practice of medicine – and indeed the health of all Vermonters – is better because of Paul’s contributions,” Davis said. “We thank him for his service and wish him the happy and fulfilling retirement that he so richly deserves.”

Al Gobeille, the secretary of the Agency of Human Services, called Harrington “a man of incredible knowledge, high integrity, and unparalleled work ethic,” whose analysis could be trusted because he always did his homework.

Harrington previously held leadership positions with the Vermont Department of Labor and Industry, the Vermont Health Care Authority, the Vermont Information Technology Leaders, the Vermont Blueprint for Health and the Vermont Program for Quality in Health Care.

He also worked for Sen. Jim Jeffords and served three terms in the Vermont Legislature.

