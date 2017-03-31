Two UVM fraternities punished for alcohol violations

BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont has leveled sanctions against two fraternity chapters for alcohol-related violations, school officials say.

Phi Gamma Delta was alleged to have hazed students in September by leading them in drinking games as part of the pledge process. The fraternity also violated alcohol policy because some of the pledges were underage, according to Amy Stevens, vice provost for student affairs.

Phi Gamma Delta was given a four-year suspension of recognition. That means it will need to cease all activities, such as chapter meetings, recruitment, initiation and social gatherings, during that period. An appeal by the chapter was denied, according to a news release.

Stevens said the drinking games and an activity where students drank alcohol from a communal bowl constituted hazing because they put the pledges in “a position where they feel they have to drink to be part of the organization.”

The university defines hazing as any group or individual act that “has the effect of socially or physically isolating, humiliating, intimidating or demeaning the student or having the effect of harming or potentially harming the mental or physical health of a student.”

Alpha Gamma Rho was placed on two years of social probation and five years of general probation, among other sanctions, for allegedly serving alcohol to minors at events in October where the fraternity charged for admission. The chapter’s university recognition was not suspended, according to the news release.

Stevens said that although serving alcohol to a minor is a crime, it’s likely that campus police haven’t made arrests or pursued criminal charges because the allegations of underage drinking and hazing were reported well after the fact.

When students report such allegations, campus police investigate and give the resulting information to school officials responsible for the student conduct review process, which can result in sanctions for student organizations.

UVM’s student conduct policy uses the lower “preponderance of the evidence” standard of evidence, Steven said. Criminal proceedings require evidence of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Stevens said she didn’t want to speak for campus police, but suggested the difference in standards of evidence is likely why students did not face criminal charges of providing alcohol to minors.

Stevens said she’s not aware whether other fraternities at the school partake in similar activities but hopes they don’t. UVM investigates student organizations only after receiving complaints about them, she said.

Asked if she thought the alcohol-related activity at the two fraternities was unique among student groups at UVM, she said, “I think any group or organization, depending on the culture, could succumb to alcohol being a part of their activities and culture. It’s unfortunate.”

With the suspension of Phi Gamma Delta, UVM has eight university-chartered fraternities. Stevens said roughly 8 percent to 10 percent of UVM students participate in fraternities or sororities in any given year. The university has 10,000 undergraduate and 3,000 graduate students. Most who participate in greek life are undergraduates, Stevens said.

Participation has held steady over the years, with sorority chapters growing more quickly of late, according to Stevens. She said she believes that both still have a positive, productive role to play in campus life, pointing to volunteer and charity activities that many chapters facilitate.

“Fraternities in particular could really offer positive ways to get involved on campus, but given the pressures around alcohol and the pressure around what a fraternity is supposed to be, they often fall into stereotypical behavior,” Stevens said.

“I think fraternities are at a point where they really need to think carefully about what they want to be and where they want to go in the future to support young men’s success,” she added.