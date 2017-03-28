 

Scott taps FairPoint president for human resources commissioner

Mar. 28, 2017, 5:43 am by Leave a Comment

Gov. Phil Scott has appointed a state president of FairPoint Communications as head of the Department of Human Resources.

Scott tapped Beth Fastiggi, who has been employed by FairPoint for nearly 30 years and has a wide a array of leadership experience in business strategy, operations, communications, budgeting and management.

Scott said in a statement that Fastiggi “brings great energy and enthusiasm to the Department, as well as a strong background in management and a deep commitment to Vermont.”

Fastiggi serves on the Vermont Chamber of Commerce and Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce boards.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering and master’s in business administration from the University of Vermont.

She lives with her husband in Burlington’s New North End.

Filed Under: Politics, Vermont News Briefs Tagged With: , ,
Anne Galloway

Anne Galloway is the founder and editor of VTDigger.org and the executive director of the Vermont Journalism Trust. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Anne on Twitter @GallowayVTD

Latest stories by Anne

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Scott taps FairPoint president for human resources commissioner"