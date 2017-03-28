Scott taps FairPoint president for human resources commissioner

Gov. Phil Scott has appointed a state president of FairPoint Communications as head of the Department of Human Resources.

Scott tapped Beth Fastiggi, who has been employed by FairPoint for nearly 30 years and has a wide a array of leadership experience in business strategy, operations, communications, budgeting and management.

Scott said in a statement that Fastiggi “brings great energy and enthusiasm to the Department, as well as a strong background in management and a deep commitment to Vermont.”

Fastiggi serves on the Vermont Chamber of Commerce and Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce boards.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering and master’s in business administration from the University of Vermont.

She lives with her husband in Burlington’s New North End.